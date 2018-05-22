Safety Tips When Cooking Outdoors

There are different occasions or reasons that may prompt you to cook outdoors. However, not many people understand the safety precautions that should be adhered to while engaging in outdoor cooking. If you do not, things can go awfully wrong. As such, Jumia Food, Nigeria’s leading food ordering platform, shares outdoor cooking tips every person should.

Budgeting and picking a safe location

First, you should plan your budget which should cover food, choice of location, transportation and other financial and safety considerations. By having a well-planned budget that provides for everything, you will be ready to confront any eventuality as they occur.

Create a restricted area for kids

Another important safety step is to create a no-kids zone and also placing vigilant adults at strategic points to enforce it. Kids, by their very nature, are quite careless and carefree. Kids are also very curious and playful and will not have any problems turning on the gas valve or even setting fire to a gas canister. It is therefore very important that kids are restricted from accessing certain areas.

Avoid alcohol consumption while cooking

For safety purposes, it is advisable that you shouldn’t drink while cooking. This rule should apply to everyone involved in the cooking process. It is dangerous as the alcohol could start a fire or the alcohol could make you clumsy, tipsy and careless.

Properly manage the cooking process

It is always important to have many hands assisting in outdoor cooking activities. It is totally unwise to leave the entire cooking process to a single individual as this may tire the person out and increases the possibility of mistakes due to tiredness.

Dispose food waste properly

It is not possible to consume all food you cook every time. As such, you may store unused food using a food vacuum sealer, and you eat that later with the same taste as first cooked. After you have concluded your outdoor cooking activities, it is imperative that waste and trash be properly disposed to avoid leftover foods from decomposing in the open and causing health and environmental hazard.