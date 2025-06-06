Russia Vs Nigeria In Historic First-Ever Football Match

In a landmark event for international football, Russia is set to host Nigeria for their first-ever senior men’s match. The friendly is scheduled to take place at the VTB Arena in Moscow on June 12, 2025.

This match marks a significant moment for both nations, as it represents the beginning of on-field relations between the two footballing countries. For Nigeria, it offers an opportunity to test their squad against European opposition, while Russia aims to strengthen its ties with African football nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the fixture, highlighting the importance of such international friendlies in preparing the team for upcoming competitions. The match is expected to draw significant attention, given the novelty of the encounter and the potential for fostering stronger footballing relations between Europe and Africa.

Both teams are anticipated to field strong line-ups, providing fans with an exciting and competitive match. The game will also serve as a platform for players to showcase their talents on an international stage, potentially opening doors for future opportunities.