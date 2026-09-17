Russia resumes ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine

KEY POINTS

Kyiv came under ballistic missile attack early Thursday after several nights without reported strikes.

At least 11 people were injured and several buildings were damaged in the capital.

Ukraine also launched drone attacks on targets in southern and central Russia.

MAIN STORY

Russia has resumed ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine, with Kyiv among the cities targeted early Thursday after a pause of several nights.

Military linked Telegram channels reported that up to six repurposed Zircon anti ship missiles were fired at the Ukrainian capital, where several heavy explosions were heard.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes damaged office buildings, a warehouse and a residential building, among other locations. He said at least 11 people were injured.

Media reports also said water supplies were disrupted in some districts east of the Dnipro River following the attacks.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the southern cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya were also targeted with ballistic missiles.

The latest strikes came as Ukraine continued attacks inside Russia using combat drones, according to reports on Telegram channels.

The reported targets included Rostov in southern Russia and Yaroslavl, a city northeast of Moscow.

Russia’s aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said several airports temporarily restricted operations following the reported drone attacks.

THE ISSUES

The renewed missile attacks bring Kyiv back under direct long range strikes after several nights without reported attacks, with damage and injuries recorded in the capital. The reported disruption to water supplies adds to the impact of the attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly in districts east of the Dnipro River. Ukraine’s reported drone strikes against targets inside Russia show that attacks are continuing on both sides of the border, alongside Russia’s missile campaign against Ukrainian cities. Temporary restrictions at Russian airports following the reported drone attacks indicate that the security impact of the strikes extended to civilian aviation operations.

WHAT’S NEXT

Russian missile attacks and Ukrainian drone operations are expected to remain a focus as both sides continue military activity against targets in Ukraine and Russia.

BOTTOM LINE

Russia has resumed reported ballistic missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities, while Ukraine has continued drone strikes against targets inside Russia. The latest attacks have resulted in injuries, infrastructure damage and temporary disruption to some services and aviation operations.