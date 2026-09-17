US House passes Russia sanctions bill with 100 per cent tariff threat

KEY POINTS

US House passes the Russia sanctions bill 262 to 159 after Senate approval last month.

The legislation would allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy.

The bill targets Russian officials, companies and energy revenues linked to the war in Ukraine.

MAIN STORY

The US House of Representatives has approved legislation imposing further economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The House voted 262 to 159 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which had already cleared the Senate. The legislation, named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham and co authored by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The measure targets Russian politicians, companies and other parts of the country’s economy, including its energy sector. It also gives Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that remain major purchasers of Russian oil and gas or assist Russia in circumventing energy sanctions.

The proposed tariff measures could affect major Russian energy buyers including China and India, potentially adding another layer to existing US trade relations with the two countries. The rates would be reviewed based on whether affected countries reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

The legislation provides for reassessment of the five largest importers every 180 days. It also contains exemptions for countries whose imports account for less than 15 per cent of Russia’s natural gas exports over a 12 month period and that take steps to reduce their purchases.

Blumenthal welcomed the House vote and credited Graham with driving the legislation before his death.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also backed the measure, saying it would increase pressure on Russia and provide the administration with additional tools to respond to the war.

The legislation had faced opposition from some Democrats, who raised concerns about the extent of the tariff powers it would give the president. Despite the division, 58 House Democrats voted in favour, while seven Republicans voted against it.

The Senate approved the legislation by 86 to 11 in August before it moved to the House.

THE ISSUES

The bill would expand the economic measures available to the US administration against Russia by targeting its energy revenues, officials, companies and networks involved in sanctions evasion. The proposed tariffs could extend the impact beyond Russia to countries that continue to purchase significant volumes of Russian oil and gas. China and India are among the major buyers that could face the measures. The legislation gives the president significant discretion over the use of tariffs, which was a major source of concern among some Democratic lawmakers. The House vote therefore combined support for additional pressure on Russia with disagreement over the scope of executive trade powers. The measure could also affect broader international trade relationships if tariffs are imposed on countries that maintain substantial energy trade with Russia. Its impact will depend on how the administration applies the new powers after enactment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I vowed then, as I have every day for the last few years, that our tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine will be the passage of this legislation to help bring an end to Putin’s hideous slaughter and prevent future bloodshed.” – Richard Blumenthal, US Senator

“For too long, Putin has bankrolled this devastating war with money and resources from countries willing to look the other way and today that ends.” – Mike Johnson, US House Speaker

“So today we celebrate, and tomorrow we redouble work on sending Ukraine whatever it needs to prevail.” – Richard Blumenthal, US Senator

WHAT’S NEXT

The bill now goes to President Trump for consideration and signature. If enacted, the administration would have new authority to impose tariffs on major purchasers of Russian energy and countries helping Russia circumvent energy sanctions.

BOTTOM LINE

The House vote advances a sanctions package that would increase pressure on Russia while potentially extending economic consequences to major buyers of its oil and gas. The next step is presidential action on the legislation.