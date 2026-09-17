BBNaija day 52- Barry’s decision shakes up the house

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 17, 2026

Key Points

· Housemates spent the day dissecting HoH Barry’s decision to save Aikou over Keivo and Bluethopia using the Ultimate Veto Power

· Temi Nkem broke down in the Diary Room over Barry’s decision, Aikou’s comments about her weight, and feelings of isolation, later apologising to Barry face to face

· Bells had an emotional Diary Room session, revealing a recent mental break and grief over Abi’s exit from the house

· Barry used his own diary session to address tension with Bluethopia and reflect on shifting relationships in the house

· Team Loveable Snack, made up of Chimsom Chuka, Bells and Tram, won the Munch It sponsored task

· The house wrapped the day rehearsing for their upcoming Wager presentation

Main Story

Since the live nominations show on Day 50, HoH Barry has remained the center of house conversation, particularly over his decision to use the Ultimate Veto Power to save Aikou. That storyline carried into Day 51, shaping much of the day’s mood and conversation, The morning began with wager script preparation from Ricky, Keivo and Yusuf, alongside some friction between Ricky and Tram over house loyalty. By mid morning, conversation in the Garden turned toward Barry’s save decision, with Ricky, Keivo, Oyin, Tram and Aikou debating whether it reflected smart gameplay or personal bias.

The emotional weight of the day intensified through a string of Diary Room sessions. Temi Nkem broke down over not being saved by Barry, her frustration with Aikou’s comments about her weight, and a growing sense of isolation in the house. Following Biggie’s guidance, she later approached Barry directly in the Main Lounge to apologise for holding a grudge. Tram and Flora used their own sessions to reflect on personal growth and shifting alliances, while Chimsom Chuka admitted to feeling mentally drained but proud of the bonds he’s built, particularly with Sheba, Temi Nkem and Barry.

Bells delivered one of the day’s most emotional moments, revealing in the Diary Room that she had recently experienced a mental break triggered by stress and being labelled a witch by other housemates. She spoke about missing evicted housemates Abi and Araga, especially Abi, whom she described as the one person she confided in completely.

The Issues

Barry’s use of the Ultimate Veto Power to save Aikou continues to ripple through house dynamics days after the decision was made. The lingering tension with Bluethopia, who Barry says has grown distant and didn’t give him a chance to explain his reasoning, suggests the fallout from that choice hasn’t fully settled. Similarly, Temi Nkem’s emotional reaction and subsequent apology point to how deeply the save decision affected relationships beyond just the mechanics of the game.

There’s also a broader pattern emerging around house alliances shifting under pressure. Bells described distancing herself from Oyin and Flora, whom she now views as bullies, while also opening up about how being in the house has changed her behavior in ways she says she wouldn’t recognise outside it. These kinds of admissions point to the psychological toll of prolonged confinement and competition as the season heads toward its final stretch.

What’s Being Said

Barry used his diary session to explain his reasoning behind the save, telling Biggie he feels closest to Aikou, Keivo, Temi Nkem, Tram and Bluethopia, and that he made his decision after hearing everyone’s case during live nominations. He noted that while he was able to smooth things over with Temi Nkem, Bluethopia didn’t give him the same opportunity to explain himself.

Bells was candid about how isolating the experience has become for her, describing her mental break and grief over Abi’s exit, while also praising Aikou’s MIPOW win and Barry’s HoH and finalist status as well deserved, Tram, reflecting on his own journey, declared himself “undeniable” heading into the final stretch of the season, while also floating theories with Barry and Keivo about who might be the season’s secret “Gambit,” pointing to Ricky or Flora as possibilities since neither begged to be saved during live nominations.

What’s Next

With Team Loveable Snack’s win in the Munch It sponsored task, focus now shifts to the upcoming Wager presentation, which housemates spent the evening rehearsing. How well the house pulls off that performance could carry its own consequences heading into the next phase of the game.

Attention will also likely stay on the lingering tension between Barry and Bluethopia, along with how Temi Nkem’s apology and Bells’ emotional revelations shape alliances heading into next week’s HoH Challenge, especially given that Barry’s Ultimate Veto Power carries over into next week’s nominations as well.

Bottom Line

A day after his high stakes veto decision, Barry is still navigating the social fallout, while Day 51 revealed just how much emotional strain the game is placing on housemates like Temi Nkem and Bells as the season moves deeper into its final stretch.