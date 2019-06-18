Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Authorities Shutdown Institution Indefinitely

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state, has been shut down indefinitely by the school authorities.

In a circular signed by the Registrar, Mr Sule Atiku, no reason was given for the decision but report says there are issues of industrial relationship between the management and trade unions of the institution.

According to Newsmen, the lecturers and other staff have refused to work over unpaid entitlements and salaries.

The statement advised students to vacate the school not later than 3pm today.

The management noted that the closure became imperative in order to forestall breakdown of law of order.