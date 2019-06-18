Coutinho Eyes Move away from Barca, but Not to Manchester United

Philippe Coutinho looks set to leave Barcelona this summer – but will not move to Manchester United out of respect for his former club Liverpool, Sky Sports News understands.

United was monitoring Coutinho’s availability, with his valuation now understood to be significantly lower than the £142m paid to Liverpool by Barcelona last January, but Sky Sports News understands initial discussions have begun between Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian’s representatives over a summer transfer.

Coutinho, presently with the Brazilian squad ahead of the Copa America, has admitted his form has been well below par – and sees his future away from the Catalan giants.