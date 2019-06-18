NCS Apapa Command Rakes In N170.4 Billion In 5 Months

The Apapa Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos on Monday said it raked in N170.4 billion as revenue between January and May this year.

Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, who disclosed this while speaking with maritime reporters in Lagos on Monday, said the amount was amount was N27.3 billion higher than the N143.1 billion collected within the corresponding period of 2018.

While affirming that the monthly target of the command in 2019 was N31.046 billion, he said, “The command was able to achieve tremendous success with the support of the officers and men of the command.

“We continue to build on existing strategies put in place by my predecessor, Comptroller Bashir Abubakar, with the 100 per cent examination along with video and pictures.

“The command had also blocked all revenue leakages and engaging in constant stakeholders meetings and prompt resolutions of dispute by Dispute Resolution Committee.

“We have increased level of compliance among the stakeholders and also there is room for open door policy in the command.”

Abba-Kura said the command had improved on capacity building for both the officers and stakeholders aimed at increasing professionalism and reducing time of doing business at the port, even as he urged stakeholders to improve on honest declaration to enable Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) management achieve its aim of trade facilitation.

“At the moment we are recording 48-hour cargo clearance on honest documentation but our target is to clear cargo within 24-hour,” he said.

Source: Shipsandports