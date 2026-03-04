Ronaldo trains with Al Nassr, Club confirms Hamstring injury

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 4, 2026

Key Points

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia and trained with Al Nassr FC on Tuesday

Flight-tracking data showed his private jet travelled from Riyadh to Madrid late Monday

The club confirmed the forward has a hamstring injury and has begun rehabilitation

Main Story

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with his Al Nassr FC teammates on Tuesday, dispelling speculation that he had left Saudi Arabia for Spain amid rising regional tensions.

Rumours intensified after flight-tracking data indicated that the 41-year-old forward’s $81 million Bombardier Global Express private jet departed Riyadh at approximately 8:00 p.m. local time on Monday and arrived in Madrid shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft flying west over Egypt and across the Mediterranean during the nearly seven-hour journey.

The aircraft’s movement prompted reports suggesting Ronaldo had exited the region as some foreign nationals reassess security risks linked to escalating instability across parts of West Asia.

Al Nassr moved quickly to counter the speculation, posting images on X showing Ronaldo participating in team training sessions. The club had earlier shared a video of the forward working in the gym.

In a brief medical update, Al Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 3–1 victory over Al-Fayha FC.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha. He started a rehabilitation programme and will be under evaluation day by day,” the club said in a statement.

Ronaldo was substituted during the match after appearing to struggle with the muscle issue, raising immediate concerns over his availability for upcoming fixtures.

What’s Being Said

Al Nassr’s official statement confirmed the injury diagnosis and outlined the rehabilitation plan. The Asian Football Confederation also addressed the broader regional situation, announcing the postponement of several fixtures scheduled for March 2–4, 2026, in the West Region.

“Matches scheduled in the West Region for March 2–4, 2026, will be rescheduled as we continue to monitor the evolving security situation to ensure the safety of players, officials and supporters,” the AFC said.

What’s Next

Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League quarter-final clash against Al-Wasl FC has been postponed

Ronaldo will undergo daily medical evaluation to determine recovery timeline

The AFC is expected to announce revised fixture dates in the coming days

The Bottom Line: Speculation over Ronaldo’s whereabouts was driven by aircraft data rather than confirmed movement. While his jet travelled to Madrid, the Portuguese forward remains in Saudi Arabia, focusing on recovery as regional instability disrupts football operations.