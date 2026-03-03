El-Rufai’s N1 billion rights suit hits snag over service failure

KEY POINTS

The fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai against the ICPC and four others suffered a setback on Tuesday due to the inability to serve the respondents.

El-Rufai is seeking N1 billion in damages following a search and seizure operation conducted at his Abuja residence on February 19.

The suit challenges a February 4 search warrant, claiming it is “null and void” due to material drafting errors, ambiguity, and a lack of probable cause.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the matter to March 11 for further mention to allow for proper service.

MAIN STORY

The legal battle between former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) stalled on Tuesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja. The proceedings were halted shortly after being called when it was revealed that the ICPC, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had not yet been served with the court processes.

El-Rufai is contesting the legality of a search warrant issued by an FCT Magistrate’s Court, which led to an invasion of his residence on Mambilla Street, Aso Drive. His legal team, led by Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, argues that the search was a “gross violation” of constitutional rights, including dignity, personal liberty, and privacy. They contend the warrant was fundamentally defective, citing a lack of specificity and material typographical errors that contravene the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The former governor is not only seeking the return of all seized items but is also demanding a massive financial settlement. The N1 billion claim includes N300 million for psychological trauma, N400 million in exemplary damages to deter future law enforcement misconduct, and N300 million for the “malicious and oppressive” nature of the search. Additionally, he is asking for N100 million to cover legal fees and filing costs.

BREAKDOWN OF DAMAGES SOUGHT

N300 million is sought for psychological trauma, emotional distress, and loss of personal security.

N400 million is requested to deter future misconduct by law enforcement agencies and vindicate the applicant’s rights.

N300 million is demanded for the malicious, high-handed, and oppressive nature of the respondents’ actions.

N100 million is sought for the cost of filing the suit, including legal fees and associated expenses.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The search warrant is null and void for lack of particularity, material drafting errors, ambiguity in execution parameters, overbreadth, and absence of probable cause,” stated the originating motion filed by Oluwole Iyamu, SAN .

. Regarding the constitutional breach: “The invasion and search of his residence… amounts to a gross violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights… to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.”

On the evidence obtained: “Any evidence obtained pursuant to the aforesaid invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against the applicant, as it was procured in breach of constitutional safeguards.”

WHAT’S NEXT

El-Rufai’s legal team must successfully serve the ICPC, I-G, AGF, and the Chief Magistrate before the next court date.

The case is scheduled to resume on March 11, 2026 , where the court will check if the respondents have been properly notified.

If the case proceeds, the court will rule on the prayer to restrain the respondents from using any evidence seized during the disputed search.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that El-Rufai’s attempt to challenge the ICPC’s search of his home has been delayed by a procedural hurdle. While his legal team prepares a high-stakes argument regarding constitutional privacy and defective warrants, the case cannot move forward until the law enforcement agencies are formally brought before the court.