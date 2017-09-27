Ronaldo Marks 400th Game For Madrid With Brace

Real Madrid’s goal machine, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 400th match for the club in Dortmund, netting twice for the Spanish champions to win the UEFA Champions League Group H tie 3-1.

Ronaldo, who switched from Manchester United, is spending his ninth season in the club.

He now stands alone as the club’s all-time top scorer with 412 goals. He is the third foreigner in Madrid’s history to reach the 400 -game mark, after Roberto Carlos and Marcelos.

He made his competitive debut on 29 August 2009 in the 3-2 win against Deportivo.

His games for Real Madrid have been played in six competitions: LaLiga (267), the Champions League (90), the Copa del Rey (30), the Spanish Super Cup (seven), Club World Cup (four) and the UEFA Super Cup. The seasons in which he played the most matches were the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns, in which he clocked up 55 games.

In his career at Real Madrid, he’s recorded 293 victories, which have seen him lift three Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups, two LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys and two Spanish Super Cups.