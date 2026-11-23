Key Points

The Aina Onimole Chieftaincy Family Foundation has provided free medical services to at least 1,000 vulnerable residents of Isale Eko and surrounding communities in Lagos.

Services included eye screening, dental care, blood pressure checks, diabetes tests and cancer screening.

The outreach was organised in partnership with the Lagos State Government and Eko Club International.

The foundation announced plans to make the medical intervention an annual programme.

The initiative formed part of a broader community development effort covering healthcare, education and social welfare.

Main Story

No fewer than 1,000 vulnerable residents of Isale Eko and neighbouring communities in Lagos Island Local Government Area have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Aina Onimole Chieftaincy Family Foundation.

The intervention, held on Sunday at Iga Olorogun Adodo, 7 Enu Owa Street, Isale Eko, was organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and Eko Club International to improve access to essential healthcare services, particularly for elderly citizens and economically disadvantaged residents.

The medical outreach offered free consultations, eye screening, dental care, blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, cancer tests, urine tests, health insurance registration and distribution of essential medications.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Aina Onimole Family, Mrs Elizabeth Alabi, said the initiative reflected the family’s commitment to improving the health and welfare of people within its community.

Alabi described healthcare as a vital component of community development, noting that healthy residents were better positioned to remain productive and contribute to society.

“Health is wealth. When people are healthy, they can do wonders and go about their businesses,” she said.

She explained that the family partnered with Eko Club International and other stakeholders to reach residents who might otherwise struggle to afford basic medical services.

According to her, the intervention was also designed to encourage preventive healthcare by helping beneficiaries identify potential health conditions early.

Alabi commended the Lagos State Government for supporting the programme, particularly through the provision of referral hospitals for beneficiaries requiring further medical attention.

She encouraged residents to take advantage of similar initiatives and prioritise regular health checks.

The Issues

Access to affordable healthcare remains a major challenge for many low-income households, particularly elderly people, widows and residents without adequate health insurance.

For vulnerable families, the cost of medical consultations, diagnostic tests and prescribed medications can discourage early treatment, allowing manageable health conditions to become more serious.

The Isale Eko intervention highlights the importance of community-based healthcare programmes in promoting early diagnosis and reducing the financial barriers that prevent people from seeking medical attention.

It also demonstrates how partnerships between traditional institutions, non-governmental organisations and government agencies can strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

What’s Being Said

The Chairman of the Aina Onimole Chieftaincy Family Foundation, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, said the medical outreach was part of a broader community development programme covering healthcare, education and general welfare.

He disclosed that the foundation had started interventions in schools across Isale Eko and neighbouring communities about a month earlier.

These included inter-house sports competitions and the distribution of first-aid materials and fire extinguishers to primary and secondary schools. He added that six schools had also been branded under the foundation’s educational initiative.

Amode said the foundation planned to sustain the medical outreach annually, with a commitment to doubling its activities in the following year.

Also speaking, the President of Eko Club International, Dr Lola Ogbara-Aloba, described the Isale Eko exercise as the concluding day of the organisation’s six-day medical mission across Lagos State.

She said the club had maintained its free medical intervention since 2007, with the 2026 edition marking its 19th year of community healthcare services.

A former president of the club, Chief Tajudeen Abass, popularly known as TJ Abass, said the organisation’s medical mission covered six locations, including Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, Idimu, Amuwo-Odofin and Ikeja, with Isale Eko serving as the final location.

Abass explained that beneficiaries received screening for prostate, cervical and breast cancers, hypertension and diabetes, among other conditions.

He emphasised that the programme was self-funded by club members, describing it as an example of how non-governmental organisations could complement government efforts in healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, Prince Kolapo Agunloye, a member of the club’s San Antonio chapter in Houston, Texas, said the intervention provided an opportunity for Lagosians in the Diaspora to contribute to the development of their home state.

He commended the club’s leadership for mobilising medical professionals, including doctors and nurses who travelled from abroad to participate.

Beneficiaries also expressed appreciation for the intervention. Mrs Ajoke Onigemo called for greater government attention to elderly citizens, widows and vulnerable households, while appealing for assistance to cushion the effects of rising food prices.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Ahmed Arowosola, described the outreach as a laudable initiative and expressed hope that similar programmes would continue.

What’s Next

The foundation has announced plans to make the medical outreach an annual programme, with Amode promising to expand its activities and reach more beneficiaries in subsequent editions.

The chairman also announced that the grand finale of the family’s reunion would hold on November 29, 2026.

The organisers are expected to build on the existing partnerships to sustain access to medical professionals, essential drugs and diagnostic services for underserved communities.

Bottom Line

The Isale Eko medical outreach demonstrates how community-driven initiatives can help bridge gaps in healthcare access, especially for people who cannot afford routine medical services.

However, while free medical missions provide important relief, their impact will be greater when supported by continuous access to affordable treatment, health insurance and follow-up care.

The foundation’s commitment to making the programme annual is a positive step, but sustaining the initiative and expanding its reach will be essential to delivering lasting benefits to vulnerable residents.