Key Points

OHEEP has raised an alarm over a suspected skin disease outbreak in Ondewari, Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State.

The unidentified illness, suspected to be chickenpox or monkeypox, has reportedly affected children and adults.

Medical experts have yet to confirm the nature of the disease.

The community reportedly lacks a functional health facility despite an Agip-sponsored health centre constructed more than 10 years ago.

OHEEP has urged the Bayelsa Government and relevant health authorities to investigate the outbreak and provide urgent medical assistance.

Main Story

A suspected outbreak of an unidentified skin disease in Ondewari community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has raised concerns over the lack of functional healthcare facilities and the risk of further infections among residents.

A community-based organisation, Ondewari Health Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP), raised the alarm on Sunday, saying the suspected illness had affected several children and adults.

The organisation said the disease could be chickenpox or monkeypox, although its actual nature had yet to be established by medical experts.

In a field report issued by its Programme Officer, Woyeinbrakemi Adaka, OHEEP called on the Bayelsa State Government, Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and relevant health agencies to urgently investigate the situation and provide medical intervention.

One of the affected residents, Mr Tontiemotei Yeiyei, said he had developed skin eruptions across his body, accompanied by discomfort, sensitivity to heat and occasional feelings of cold.

Yeiyei, who is in his 60s, disclosed that a doctor at a neighbouring health facility in Korokorosei had allegedly identified his condition as monkeypox and referred him to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.

However, the suspected diagnosis has not been independently confirmed by health authorities.

Another resident, Fredrick Simon, said the symptoms varied among affected persons, adding that some victims appeared to be recovering.

The organisation’s concerns were also echoed by Seitonkumo Erefawei, Public Relations Officer of the Ondewari youth body, who disclosed that some affected residents had withdrawn from public activities.

The Issues

The suspected outbreak has exposed the healthcare challenges facing Ondewari, particularly the absence of a functional health facility capable of providing timely diagnosis and treatment.

OHEEP lamented that the community had no operational health centre despite the existence of a facility constructed and equipped by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) more than a decade ago.

The organisation said the situation could make it difficult for residents to access prompt medical attention, especially during disease outbreaks and other emergencies.

It recalled that a measles outbreak in 2010 affected the community and claimed several children’s lives before interventions by the Bayelsa State Government and Doctors Without Borders helped contain the situation.

The organisation warned that the current situation could deteriorate if medical authorities failed to respond quickly.

It also cited the recent death of a 43-year-old resident, Simeon Thompson, following a snake bite as another example of the dangers residents face because of inadequate healthcare services.

What’s Being Said

OHEEP urged the Bayelsa State Government, the Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and relevant health agencies to immediately investigate the suspected outbreak, identify the illness and provide necessary medical assistance.

The organisation specifically appealed to the Bayelsa State Hospital Management Board to activate the Agip-sponsored health centre by deploying medical personnel and ensuring that the facility becomes operational.

It stressed that residents needed access to proper medical examinations, treatment and public health guidance to prevent further spread of the suspected illness.

Meanwhile, affected residents have described varying symptoms, while some reportedly appear to be recovering. However, the absence of an official diagnosis means the cause and extent of the suspected outbreak remain uncertain.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is for health authorities to conduct medical investigations, identify the disease and determine whether there is an active outbreak.

Public health officials will also need to assess affected residents, provide appropriate treatment and strengthen disease surveillance to identify additional cases.

The activation of the abandoned health centre could also improve access to healthcare and provide a more effective response to future emergencies.

Bottom Line

The suspected skin disease outbreak in Ondewari is a reminder that communities without functional healthcare facilities are particularly vulnerable when health emergencies occur.

While the nature of the illness remains unconfirmed, the reports of affected residents require urgent attention from health authorities.

Beyond investigating the suspected outbreak, the Bayelsa Government must address the community’s longstanding healthcare challenges. A health centre that exists only as a building cannot protect lives without medical personnel, equipment and essential services.