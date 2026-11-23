Key Points

SMEDAN has earmarked N5 billion in grants for students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Beneficiaries will receive between N100,000 and N1 million, depending on their institutions, geopolitical zones and socioeconomic backgrounds.

About 11,458 students in Kaduna State are expected to benefit, including more than 6,000 in Zaria.

The initiative will cover universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the 36 states and the FCT.

SMEDAN says the programme will promote entrepreneurship, innovation, self-reliance and job creation among young Nigerians.

Main Story

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has earmarked N5 billion for grants to students in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country as part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship and reduce the financial burden on young Nigerians.

The initiative is designed to support students financially while encouraging them to develop business ideas, create innovative solutions and establish enterprises that can generate employment opportunities.

SMEDAN Director-General, Mr Charles Odii, disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the programme’s inauguration in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Odii said the intervention would cover tertiary institution students across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He disclosed that approximately 11,458 students in Kaduna State were expected to benefit, including more than 6,000 students from Zaria Local Government Area.

According to him, individual beneficiaries would receive between N100,000 and N1 million, depending on their institutions, geopolitical zones and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The SMEDAN chief explained that the programme would complement the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which primarily provides financial support for tuition payments and students’ welfare.

He said the new intervention would go beyond educational expenses by providing additional resources to help students identify business opportunities and develop entrepreneurial skills.

“We want our students to look for opportunities within themselves and start solving problems around them,” Odii said.

He noted that encouraging young people to establish businesses while pursuing their education could help address unemployment and stimulate economic activities within their communities.

The Issues

The rising cost of education and limited employment opportunities have continued to place financial pressure on many Nigerian students.

Although education loans and other government interventions provide some relief, students often face additional expenses and limited access to the capital required to develop business ideas.

SMEDAN’s N5 billion initiative seeks to address part of this challenge by connecting financial support with entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

However, the programme’s impact will depend on transparent beneficiary selection, effective distribution of funds and adequate support to ensure that recipients use the grants productively.

The difference between providing temporary financial assistance and creating sustainable businesses will also be important in determining the programme’s long-term success.

What’s Being Said

Odii said the initiative was an investment in Nigeria’s young population, adding that it was intended to promote self-reliance, stimulate economic activities and create employment opportunities.

Drawing from his personal experience, he recalled starting a fashion business at the age of 17, explaining that the venture enabled him to employ people and contribute to reducing unemployment.

He said young Nigerians could achieve similar results by identifying problems within their communities and developing businesses to address them.

The Director-General urged beneficiaries to use the grants responsibly, remain committed to their business ideas and create employment opportunities for others.

He also appealed to media organisations to publicise government interventions, noting that effective information dissemination would help bridge communication gaps and ensure that eligible Nigerians were aware of available opportunities.

What’s Next

Following its inauguration in Kaduna State, SMEDAN is expected to extend the programme to other states and the FCT.

The nationwide rollout will determine how many students ultimately benefit from the N5 billion allocation and how effectively the intervention supports student-led businesses.

Attention will also be on the selection process, grant disbursement and the ability of beneficiaries to translate the financial support into sustainable enterprises.

Bottom Line

SMEDAN’s N5 billion student grant programme presents an opportunity to make entrepreneurship more accessible to young Nigerians while providing additional financial support beyond conventional education funding.

However, the real measure of success will not be the amount distributed but the businesses created, jobs sustained and innovative solutions developed by beneficiaries.

If properly implemented, the initiative could help transform students from job seekers into business owners and future employers.