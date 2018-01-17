Ripple, Ethereum To Gain Prominence In Cryptocurrencies Race, as Bitcoin Remains King

Bitcoin was the star of the white-knuckle ride cryptocurrencies offered in 2017 but lesser-known names, such as Ripple and Ethereum, are seen gaining prominence in 2018.

While bitcoin jumped more than 1,200 percent last year, Ripple, created by the founder of bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, surged 35,000 percent in the same period.

That means $100 (£73.95) invested in Ripple in January 2017 would have grown to about $35,000 at the start of this year, Reuters reports.

To be sure, bitcoin is still the biggest cryptocurrency by far – with market value exceeding $250 billion – and is expected to keep that mantle in the months to come, Reuters reports.