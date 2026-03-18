Rex Insurance and NiMet launch weather index insurance to protect smallholder farmers

KEY POINTS

Rex Insurance Ltd. has partnered with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to introduce weather index insurance designed specifically for smallholder farmers.

The initiative uses real-time weather data and measurable parameters—such as rainfall levels—to trigger automatic payouts during extreme events like droughts or flooding.

Beyond financial protection, the partnership provides actionable intelligence, offering farmers location-specific advice on planting periods, crop management, and input usage.

The solution is being piloted under the GIZ–EU-funded VACE Programme, a project supported by the European Union and Germany to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

MAIN STORY

In a significant move toward climate-smart agriculture, Rex Insurance and NiMet signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday to bridge the protection gap for Nigeria’s rural farmers. The partnership shifts agricultural insurance away from traditional damage assessments toward a data-driven “index” model.

By leveraging NiMet’s extensive weather observation infrastructure, the system can automatically verify climate shocks and compensate farmers without the need for lengthy manual claims processes.

Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, CEO of Rex Insurance, highlighted that the strategy combines financial indemnity with “weather intelligence.” To ensure the service reaches remote areas, the firm is deploying a network of extension agents equipped with mobile devices. these agents will serve a dual role: distributing insurance products and providing real-time weather alerts to help farmers mitigate risks before they turn into losses.

The technical backbone of the project relies on NiMet’s ability to provide location-specific data. NiMet CEO Charles Anosike explained that using measurable parameters—such as the amount of rainfall over a specific period—allows for objective claim activations. When combined with specialized crop calendars, this data helps farmers make informed decisions on exactly when to plant and harvest, directly addressing the threats posed by increasingly irregular climate patterns.

The initiative is part of the EU-VACE TARED project, implemented by the German development agency GIZ. By focusing on “hybrid index” products, Rex Insurance and NiMet aim to strengthen the resilience of the agricultural value chain. For smallholder farmers, this means that a single season of bad rainfall no longer has to result in total financial ruin, as the automatic triggers ensure they have the liquidity to replant or sustain their livelihoods.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our strategy is to redefine agricultural insurance by combining financial protection with actionable weather intelligence,” stated Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu , CEO of Rex Insurance.

, CEO of Rex Insurance. “Weather index insurance uses measurable parameters to activate claims… enabling informed planting and harvesting decisions,” noted Charles Anosike , CEO of NiMet.

, CEO of NiMet. “The move reinforces leadership in agricultural innovation, using technology to close protection gaps for underserved farmers,” the official statement added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The pilot phase under the VACE Programme will begin in selected regions to gather impact data and refine the automatic payout triggers before a national rollout.

Extension agents are scheduled to undergo specialized training on the mobile platforms used to deliver weather advice and process insurance registrations.

NiMet and Rex Insurance are expected to release a synchronized “Crop-Weather Calendar” for the 2026 planting season to guide early adopters of the index product.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Rex Insurance is turning weather data into a safety net. By partnering with NiMet, they are removing the guesswork from farming and the bureaucracy from insurance, ensuring that Nigeria’s smallholders can survive the increasingly volatile climate of the 21st century.