SOCIETY JOB | Human Resources Officer at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Human Resources Officer, P2

Job Number: 513374

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Work Type: Fixed Term Staff

Purpose of the The Job

Under the general supervision of the Human Resources Manager and within the framework of organizational staff learning and development policies, responsible for the formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of state-of- the-arts learning and training programmes for UNICEF Nigerian staff.

Key Accountability, Duties & Tasks

Based on the assessment of existing competencies as well as identified learning/training needs in staff members’ PERs, assist in designing and implementing innovative and focused staff development strategies capable of delivering real performance gains to UNICEF Nigeria within available budgets. Systematically and objectively assesses staff and organizational learning/training needs based on annual performance review and office priorities and in line with the learning/training Policy thrust of UNICEF.

Implement cost-effectively the approved range of courses by mobilizing internal resources (including UNICEF e-learning courses)- AGORA, for their execution with the thrust coming from the incumbent and thereby reducing dependence on external consultants. Lead and manage the interface between external training providers and UNICEF Nigeria, ensuring that the training given meets staff needs and contributes to the acquisition/development of competencies required for an effective implementation of the Country Programme.

In consultation with the Supervisor, the Chairperson of the Learning and Staff Development committee (LSDC), the Chief of Operations and Chiefs of Programme Sections, develop best practices in all aspects of staff development, performance management and constantly evaluates the effectiveness of training programmes to determine challenges and areas of improvement. Assist in securing specialist advice, guidance to line management on training and development and to ensure that learning becomes an integral part of staff development.

Develop appropriate relationships for staff development between the Country Office and Zone/Field Offices that promotes learning/training/coaching initiatives and would shape a learning culture in UNICEF Nigeria.

Identify and establish Training infrastructure (through consultation with the Country Management Team and OLDS/NYHQ) appropriate to the delivery of a range of quality services in the area of programme management, in particular.

Prepare induction/orientation programmes for all new staff and facilitate the implementation and monitoring of such programmes. Develop learning/training programmes for existing employees to ensure that staff are given appropriate training opportunities that contribute to their professional development.

Contribute to providing or, at least securing, through internal and external resources, guidance and coaching services to staff in work related areas, career development, interpersonal relations and other issues that could be of real interest and concern to staff.

Keep and maintain up-to-date staff personal training history and record for career planning purposes and administration. Provide on-going updates to established training programs already in place.

Review at the end of year the Office’s achievement with regard to the annual learning/training plan and activities, highlighting success, weaknesses and challenges; and draft a report including recommendations for consideration in the preparation of the Annual Management Plan, as well as submission to the regional office.

Qualifications of the Successful Candidates

Education:

University Degree in Human Resources Management, Business Administration, Social Sciences or related field with specialized training in Learning and staff development.

Work Experience:

At least two (2) years of progressively responsible professional work experience at the international level in managing and delivering training and staff development programmes for multinational organizations.

A good knowledge of Research on Training/Learning and Staff Development would be an asset.

Language Proficiency:

Fluency in English (both written and spoken) are required.

Competencies of the Successful Candidate

Core Values:

Commitment

Diversity and Inclusion

Integrity

Core Competencies:

Communication (ii)

Drive for Result (i)

Working with People (ii)

Functional Competencies:

Analyzing (i)

Applying Technical Expertise (ii)

Following instruction and Procedures (ii)

Planning and Organizing (i)

Relating and Networking (i)

Technical Knowledge:

Communicates effectively to varied audiences, including during formal public speaking.

Sets high standards for quality and consistently achieves project goals.

Able to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.

Demonstrates and shares detailed technical knowledge and expertise.

Adjusts team or department’s approach to embrace changing circumstances.

Sets clearly defined objectives and plans activities for self, own team or department

Application Closing Date

11th June, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note