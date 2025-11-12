Nigeria’s Retail Market Nears AI Turning Point, Says Juliet Anammah

Nigeria’s retail industry is entering a new phase as artificial intelligence begins to shape how businesses operate and connect with consumers.

Juliet Anammah, Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Flour Mills of Nigeria, said this at the Africa Tech Alliance Forum in Lagos. She explained that the retail sector is ready for an AI transformation that will redefine customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

According to her, AI can help retailers predict demand, personalize offers, and manage inventory more effectively. As digital adoption deepens across Nigeria, she said businesses must start integrating intelligent systems to remain competitive.

Anammah noted that while global markets are already testing agentic AI systems that make independent decisions, Nigeria’s large and youthful population gives it an advantage in adapting to similar innovations.

She also called for responsible adoption. “We have to make sure technology supports people, not replaces them,” she said. “AI should help small retailers grow, not push them out of the market.”

Experts at the event agreed that the next stage of Nigeria’s digital economy will depend on how quickly both large and small retailers adopt automation and data-driven tools.

For many, the discussion signaled a critical shift. What was once an idea for the future is now becoming a business reality. Artificial intelligence is not just about selling more, but about selling smarter.