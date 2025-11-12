Lagos Takes Health Insurance To Rural Communities With Mobile Clinics

The Lagos State Government has launched mobile clinics to bring healthcare and health insurance services closer to residents in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The initiative aims to improve access to medical care and boost participation in the state’s health insurance scheme. Officials said the new approach will help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery.

According to the Lagos State Health Management Agency, the mobile clinics will visit remote and riverine communities several times a week. The teams will provide basic medical consultations, routine check-ups, and health education while enrolling residents into the insurance scheme on the spot.

The programme also encourages collaboration between government agencies, health insurers, and private healthcare providers. This partnership is expected to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for residents and strengthen public confidence in the state’s health system.

Officials noted that the mobile health initiative is still in its pilot phase. However, the government plans to expand it across more communities once early results are evaluated.

By taking health services directly to the people, Lagos hopes to ensure that no resident is left behind in its drive toward universal health coverage.