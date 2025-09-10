Resident Doctors Meet To Decide On Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will today (Wednesday) convene its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to decide on whether to proceed with a nationwide strike following the expiration of its ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The association had earlier issued a 10-day ultimatum to the authorities, warning that members would withdraw their services if key demands were not addressed.

This development comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s overstretched public healthcare system, which continues to battle with inadequate facilities, overcrowded hospitals, and an insufficient medical workforce. Resident doctors, who form the backbone of clinical services in teaching and specialist hospitals, have staged multiple industrial actions in recent years over unpaid allowances, delayed salaries, and poor working conditions.

Health experts have cautioned that another strike could paralyze healthcare delivery nationwide, forcing patients to rely on costly private hospitals and worsening already fragile health outcomes.

In a communiqué issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors outlined their demands. These include the immediate release of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ salary arrears arising from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, and payment of other outstanding backlogs.

Other demands include the disbursement of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, payment of specialist allowances, and the restoration of recognition for the West African postgraduate membership certificates. The association also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to eligible candidates, implement the revised CONMESS 2024 structure, and resolve pending welfare issues affecting doctors in Kaduna State and at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Tuesday, NARD President, Dr. Osundara, confirmed that today’s NEC meeting will be decisive.

“We will evaluate the government’s level of response to our demands. If there has been significant progress, it will shape our decision. However, if no meaningful steps have been taken, we will not hesitate to consider industrial action,” he stated.

NARD First Vice-President, Dr. Tajudeen Abdulrauf, also stressed that failure to meet the association’s demands could result in a total strike.

“The NEC will deliberate tomorrow, but if the government continues to ignore these issues, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony,” he warned.