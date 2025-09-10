Google Reports Surge In AI Use Among Nigerian Students

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming an academic companion for Nigerian students, with Google Search trend data released on Tuesday showing a sharp increase in queries linking AI to learning as schools reopen across the country.

According to Google, searches combining “AI + studying” surged by more than 200 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year. The data reveals that students are no longer merely curious about AI but are actively incorporating it into their study routines.

Specific subject-focused searches also spiked. Queries such as “AI + chemistry” rose by 50 per cent, while “AI + mathematics” and “AI + languages” each jumped by 30 per cent. Searches related to “AI + grammar” recorded a 20 per cent increase.

Among the most common questions students asked were: “What is the best AI tool for solving mathematical problems?” and “How to use AI to solve math problems?”

Google’s West Africa Director, Olumide Balogun, explained that the data reflects a significant shift in how students approach learning.

“AI is not just providing answers; it is helping learners build a deeper understanding of difficult subjects. From chemistry to mathematics, Nigerian students are using AI to enhance their knowledge base,” he said.

The company also reported a rising interest in general AI-related queries. Searches such as “how to use AI” and “what is the full meaning of AI” grew by 80 per cent, while “who is the father of AI” rose by 70 per cent.

At the same time, searches for “AI detection” skyrocketed by 290 per cent, a trend Google said signals ongoing debates around responsible usage and academic integrity.

Career-oriented searches also reflected the growing importance of AI in the future job market. Google noted that “Generative AI” emerged as a breakout search term over the last 12 months, often linked with “professional certification,” suggesting that young Nigerians are positioning themselves for digital economy opportunities.

Overall, Google confirmed that AI-related searches in Nigeria hit an all-time high in 2025, recording a 60 per cent year-on-year increase.