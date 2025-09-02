Resident Doctors Issue 10-Day Ultimatum To FG, Threaten Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and relevant agencies to meet its welfare demands or face a nationwide strike.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the association said the decision followed an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday.

NARD recalled that it had earlier given a three-week ultimatum in July, later extending it by another three weeks “in the interest of industrial harmony.” However, it said the government failed to honour its promises.

The doctors condemned the non-payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to many members, as well as outstanding five-month arrears from the 25–35 per cent salary review under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS). They also cited the non-payment of the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance and other outstanding salary arrears.

The communiqué further decried the “unjust downgrading” of postgraduate membership certificates of the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, and the persistent delay in issuing certificates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

NARD also criticised the Kaduna State Government for failing to implement agreements reached with its members at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and faulted the Oyo State Government for neglecting challenges facing doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, despite an ongoing strike there.

While commending states that have paid the 2025 MRTF, the doctors demanded immediate payment of all outstanding allowances, restoration of postgraduate certificate recognition, and resolution of welfare issues in Kaduna and Oyo states.

“The E-NEC extends the ultimatum by a final 10 days to all relevant government agencies to meet these demands. Failure to do so within this period, expiring on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will leave the NEC with no other option than to embark on a nationwide strike,” the communiqué warned.