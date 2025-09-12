Resident Doctors Begin Five-Day Strike Action

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday commenced a five-day warning strike after the Federal Government failed to meet its long-standing demands on unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and welfare concerns.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, NARD confirmed that the strike began at 8:00 a.m. across federal and state hospitals. “All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course,” the message read.

Resident doctors, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s public health system, provide a significant share of clinical services. Their withdrawal of service often cripples healthcare delivery nationwide, leaving patients stranded and hospitals overstretched.

The grievances include the non-release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

NARD said the decision to strike followed a six-hour virtual meeting of its Extraordinary National Executive Council, held after the expiration of a July ultimatum that was extended by 10 days and later by 24 hours, which lapsed on September 11.

The association accused the government of failing to address “critical welfare issues” despite repeated deadlines, saying it had been left with no choice but to embark on industrial action.