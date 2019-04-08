Real Revolution: Zidane Eyes Pogba, Kepa

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is not the only Premier League star who is being linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to TeamTalk Real may not bother with the pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and could decide instead to go after Hazard’s Chelsea team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spanish stopper Kepa joined Chelsea for £72m last summer but Real could offer the 24-year-old a route out of Stamford Bridge.

Also on the Real radar is Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real have launched “Operation Pogba” to bring the Frenchman to the Bernabeu.

Marca says that at the request of Real head coach Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos will “do everything possible” to sign World Cup winner Pogba “but not at any price”.