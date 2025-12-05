Wizkid Tops Spotify As Nigerian Music Thrives In 2025

Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped has highlighted a new era in Nigerian music, revealing the country’s most-streamed artistes, albums, and songs. Wizkid emerged as the most-streamed artiste in Nigeria for the year, while his album Morayo topped the list of most-streamed albums.

Davido’s hit single With You (feat. Omah Lay) was named Nigeria’s most-streamed song in 2025. The top five songs also included Fido’s viral anthem Joy is Coming, Kunmie’s debut Arike, Faceless’ Venus, and Spotify RADAR artist FOLA’s Lost. These placements signal the rise of fresh voices shaping the country’s music landscape.

Other top artistes included Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck, reflecting a mix of street-driven hits and globally recognized performances. Asake, notably, had three albums in the top 10, showing the strong engagement with his catalogue.

Among female artistes, Ayra Starr retained her position as the most-streamed woman in Nigeria, joined in the Top 10 by Tems, Smur Lee, Tiwa Savage, and gospel star Sunmisola. Smur Lee’s rise was fueled by high-profile collaborations, while Sunmisola’s popularity highlights the country’s growing appetite for faith-based music alongside mainstream Afrobeats.

Spotify reported an 82% year-on-year increase in local music streaming, showing strong loyalty to Nigerian sounds. Afrobeats also grew globally by 22%, cementing its international reach. Beyond music, Nigerian podcast consumption jumped 97% year-on-year, with a 48% increase in podcast creation. Faith and personal reflection were prominent themes in top-streamed podcasts, indicating a strong spiritual dimension to Nigerian audio habits.

Overall, Nigerians spent more than 1.3 billion hours on Spotify in 2025, supporting a generation of homegrown artistes who continue to redefine the country’s music scene. Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Nigeria’s 2025 Wrapped paints a picture of a music scene that is absolutely thriving. It’s incredible to see how fast Nigerians embrace fresh voices right alongside the legends.”