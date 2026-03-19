Lotus Bank mobilizes ₦7.4 billion for massive 8-site solar deployment in Ebonyi

KEY POINTS

Lotus Bank has disbursed ₦7.4 billion to Ventura Logistics Services as part of its ₦100 billion commitment to the DARES Program.

The funding will support the deployment of renewable energy across 8 sites in Ebonyi State, totaling approximately 7MW of power capacity.

The project aims to provide clean electricity to over 30,000 households and businesses in rural and peri-urban communities.

Key beneficiary areas include Okposi, Ohaozara, Ebunwana, Unwana, Afikpo, and Iboko.

MAIN STORY

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has reported via social media earlier this week, that Lotus Bank has finalized a ₦7.4 billion funding agreement for Ventura Logistics Services, marking a rapid drawdown from the bank’s ₦100 billion facility for the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Program.

He described the funding as a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s energy transition, owning that this would send strong signals about where the market is headed. The capital is said to be earmarked for the development of seven megawatts (7MW) of renewable energy infrastructure across eight strategic locations in Ebonyi State.

The initiative will reportedly target more than 30,000 households and small businesses, specifically reaching communities in Okposi, Mebiokpa, and Ohaozara Local Government Areas. Other confirmed sites for deployment also include Ebunwana in Edda LGA, as well as Unwana and Afikpo in Afikpo North, and Iboko in Izzi LGA. Aliyu remarks that the Lotus Bank DARES funding has demonstrated how disciplined, performance-based financing structures could empower Nigerian financial institutions to confidently support domestic renewable infrastructure.

According to the REA leadership, the DARES framework was designed to create the transparency and delivery discipline that commercial lenders require. By utilizing a Performance-Based Grant (PBG) model, the projects reportedly ensure an alignment between lenders and developers through rigorous execution milestones. Stakeholders emphasize that the speed of this transaction, occurring just weeks after the initial facility was announced, will send a strong signal to the market that the Nigerian financial ecosystem is becoming a central driver of the nation’s energy transition.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is exactly the kind of momentum we hoped to unlock through clear and disciplined financing structures,” stated Abba Aliyu , MD of the REA.

, MD of the REA. “Nigerian financial institutions can confidently step forward to support renewable infrastructure within our own market,” Aliyu added via his official social media.

added via his official social media. “The speed and seriousness behind this commitment sends a strong signal about where the market is heading,” noted a representative from Ventura Logistics Services.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ventura Logistics Services is expected to begin site preparation and equipment procurement for the eight Ebonyi communities immediately, with the first connections anticipated by late 2026. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is reportedly monitoring the progress of these 7MW sites as a blueprint for other developers seeking to tap into the remaining balance of Lotus Bank’s ₦100 billion facility. Analysts also expect other commercial banks to unveil similar dedicated renewable energy funds as the “performance-based” model continues to prove its viability.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Lotus Bank is proving that Nigerian “green capital” can move as fast as the technology it funds. By committing ₦7.4 billion to connect 30,000 users in Ebonyi, the bank is shifting the narrative from pilot projects to utility-scale rural electrification, showing that the DARES framework is the “missing link” between local banks and renewable energy developers.