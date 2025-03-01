Ramadan Begins: How To Make The Most Of This Holy Month

The blessed month of Ramadan is here! Today marks the first day of fasting in Nigeria, and across the country, millions of Muslims have begun their spiritual journey of self-discipline, prayer, and devotion.

As we embrace this holy month, how do we ensure that we observe Ramadan properly and reap its full rewards? Whether you’re a seasoned faster or this is your first time, here’s a practical and engaging guide to help you navigate Ramadan the right way.

1. Start With the Right Intention

Before anything else, remember: Ramadan is not just about hunger and thirst—it’s about worship. As you fast today, set your niyyah (intention) clearly. Fast for the sake of Allah, not just because everyone around you is doing it. A sincere intention transforms every moment of fasting into an act of devotion.

2. Suhoor: Your Pre-Dawn Fuel

By now, you’ve hopefully had your Suhoor (pre-dawn meal). If not, lesson learned—don’t skip it tomorrow! Suhoor is crucial for sustaining energy throughout the day. The best Suhoor includes:

✅ Protein (eggs, beans, Greek yogurt)

✅ Fiber (oats, whole grains, fruits)

✅ Water (lots of it—your throat will thank you by noon)

Avoid salty, oily, or overly sweet foods unless you enjoy feeling like a dried fish by midday.

3. More Than Just Fasting From Food

Fasting isn’t only about avoiding food and water—it’s about controlling your words, thoughts, and actions. No gossip, no arguments, no unnecessary social media fights (even if someone says puff-puff is better than akara). Use this time to cleanse your heart and mind.

4. Strengthen Your Prayers

Now that you’re fasting, don’t just go about your day as usual—increase your acts of worship. Observe your five daily prayers on time, read the Qur’an, and reflect on your connection with Allah. Tonight, Taraweeh prayers begin, so get ready to spend extra time in prayer after Isha.

5. Prepare for Iftar the Sunnah Way

As you count down to Maghrib, remember to break your fast with fruits or dates and water, just as Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) did. Then, eat moderately—you don’t want to spend the night battling food coma instead of praying.

6. Give Generously

Ramadan is a time of charity and kindness. If you can, provide food for someone else fasting, donate to those in need, or simply be patient and kind to those around you (especially your siblings who might be extra cranky from fasting).

7. Make the Most of the First Few Days

Since today is just the first day, use this period to set the right pace. If you start strong with prayers, Qur’an recitation, and good deeds, it’ll be easier to maintain these habits throughout the month.

8. Stay Hydrated for Tomorrow

Since the fast has just begun, here’s a pro tip: Tonight, drink plenty of water between iftar and Suhoor. Dehydration is no joke—don’t let tomorrow’s fast be harder than necessary.

Ramadan is an opportunity for spiritual renewal, discipline, and personal growth. As we begin this holy month, let’s make a sincere effort to seek forgiveness, strengthen our faith, and improve our character. May Allah accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds. Ameen!

Now, let’s stay patient—Maghrib is still hours away!