Tinubu, Sultan Call For Prayers As Ramadan Begins

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, announces the commencement of Ramadan today following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of February 28.

Speaking from his palace, the Sultan emphasizes the significance of the holy month, urging Muslims across Nigeria to dedicate this period to prayers, spiritual reflection, and acts of charity.

“The reports of moon sightings from various parts of the country have been verified and accepted. As we begin this sacred month, we must also support the less privileged, ensuring that everyone can fully participate in the fasting period,” he states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu calls on Nigerians to embrace unity and collective prayers for the country’s growth and stability. He urges Muslims to strengthen their faith, promote peace, and extend kindness to others.

“Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion, and acts of generosity. It reminds us of our responsibility to support those in need and foster unity within our communities,” Tinubu says.

He expresses optimism that the holy month will inspire actions that contribute to national progress and harmony.

The President-General of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Ayodeji AbdulRauf, urges Muslims to pray for the nation, particularly for an end to insecurity and economic challenges.

He highlights the struggles of displaced individuals in Nigeria and conflict zones globally, stressing the importance of humanitarian support.

“Many Muslims will observe Ramadan away from their homes due to ongoing crises. This sacred period reminds us of our duty to uphold human dignity and assist those in need,” AbdulRauf states.

He adds that Ramadan presents an opportunity for spiritual growth, encouraging patience, forgiveness, resilience, and social harmony.