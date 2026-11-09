Key Points

Radiography and healthcare experts have called for stronger patient safety measures and improved diagnostic services in Nigeria.

The call was made during the 2026 World Radiography Day celebration in Lagos.

Experts highlighted the importance of accurate imaging, radiation safety, quality assurance and compassionate patient care.

Shortages of skilled professionals, ageing equipment and weak enforcement of safety standards remain challenges facing the profession.

Stakeholders urged the government to strengthen radiography education, professional development and access to diagnostic services.

Main Story

Radiography and healthcare experts have called for stronger patient safety measures, improved diagnostic services and more compassionate care to strengthen healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

They made the call on Sunday in Lagos during the 2026 World Radiography Day celebration organised by the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Lagos State Branch.

The event, held under the theme, “Upholding Patient Care”, brought together healthcare professionals and stakeholders to discuss ways of improving diagnostic services and protecting patients during medical procedures.

World Radiography Day is celebrated annually on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-rays and recognise the contributions of radiography professionals to healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Mr Unyime Essiet, a Radiotherapist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Mediserve Cancer Centre, emphasised the importance of accurate diagnostic imaging in determining appropriate treatment for patients.

Essiet, who was also a guest speaker, said radiographers and radiotherapists must prioritise patient safety by ensuring proper verification of diagnostic reports, treatment plans, radiation doses and patients’ identities.

He stressed that preventing medical errors required cooperation among different healthcare professionals.

“Patient safety is not the responsibility of a single professional. It is multidisciplinary teamwork,” he said.

In her keynote address, Dr Nneka Onyejepu, a Clinical Researcher at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), said quality patient care should go beyond technical competence to include empathy, dignity and effective communication.

She explained that patients undergoing diagnostic procedures could experience anxiety and uncertainty, making it important for healthcare workers to approach them with understanding and compassion.

“Behind every image is a person, and behind that image is also a human story,” she said.

Onyejepu also highlighted the importance of quality assurance, equipment calibration, staff training and standardised procedures in reducing errors and improving patient outcomes.

She encouraged radiographers to embrace technological innovations, research and continuous professional development. While acknowledging the potential of artificial intelligence to support healthcare delivery, she maintained that technology could not replace human compassion.

The Issues

Despite the importance of diagnostic imaging in modern healthcare, challenges affecting radiography practice continue to raise concerns about service quality and patient safety.

Mrs Chiamaka Kupoluyi, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), identified shortages of skilled personnel, migration of professionals, ageing equipment and inadequate enforcement of safety standards as major challenges confronting the profession.

These issues can affect the availability and quality of diagnostic services, placing additional pressure on healthcare facilities and professionals.

Kupoluyi called on employers, regulators and policymakers to address the problems, stressing that stronger collaboration and advocacy were necessary to improve the profession.

“These challenges are not reasons for despair. They are reasons for unity, advocacy and action,” she said.

What’s Being Said

Earlier, the Chairman of ARN, Lagos Branch, Mrs Mary Olayinka, called for stronger representation of radiographers in healthcare policy formulation and regulatory decisions, particularly those affecting diagnostic imaging and professional practice.

Olayinka also advocated the inclusion of more independent diagnostic centres and radiographer-owned facilities in the Lagos State Ilera-Eko Health Insurance Scheme.

She said expanding participation in the scheme could improve access to quality diagnostic services for more residents.

She further urged stakeholders to strengthen radiography education, postgraduate training, research and professional development to prepare practitioners for emerging healthcare needs.

The celebration also featured goodwill messages from organisations including the Lagos State Government, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Guild of Laboratory Directors of Nigeria and Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN).

What’s Next

The experts’ recommendations place responsibility on healthcare employers, professional associations, regulators and government institutions to improve working conditions, strengthen safety standards and invest in modern diagnostic equipment.

Greater attention to training, research and professional development will also be important as new technologies, including artificial intelligence, continue to influence medical imaging.

Bottom Line

Accurate diagnosis is essential to effective healthcare, but quality medical imaging must also protect patients and respect their dignity.

The message from the 2026 World Radiography Day celebration is that improving radiography services requires more than modern equipment. It also demands skilled professionals, strict safety procedures, teamwork and compassionate treatment of every patient.