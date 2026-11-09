ICYMI- Lagos to enforce one year rent rule

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

Key Points

· Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says the government plans to enforce the one-year rent payment provision in its real estate law

· The aim is to stop landlords from demanding two or three years’ rent in advance

· Hamzat, the APC governorship candidate, spoke on Sunday at a governorship debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium in Lagos

· He said the provision is in the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency law passed in 2025, and compliance is the next priority

· The law requires real estate agents to register with the state and be listed on an official database

· He also promised to complete ongoing housing projects, speed up title documents and push developers to build in less affluent areas

Main Story

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says the state government plans to enforce the one-year rent payment provision in its real estate law to prevent landlords from demanding two or three years’ rent in advance. Hamzat, who is also the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, said the provision is contained in the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency law passed in 2025, and that the government’s next priority is to ensure compliance.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a governorship debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium in Lagos. “So the next chapter for Lagos is to enforce, to make sure. So people should not be asked 2 years, 3 years ahead because nobody gets salary three years ahead,” he said.

He added that the law requires real estate agents to register with the state and be listed on an official database. He urged residents to use the agency’s online platform to report issues and help the government monitor activities in the sector. “So our appeal to the citizens is in terms of communication, to make sure that people use that site, because that is the only way we can track. Because when these things happen, government must also have the feedback,” he said.

The Issues

Advance rent demands remain a major burden for tenants in Lagos, where landlords have asked for multiple years’ rent despite existing legal limits. Section 4 of the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2011 already makes it unlawful for landlords or their agents to demand more than one year’s rent in advance from a new tenant, and it also limits advance payments by sitting tenants, depending on the type of tenancy. The problem, then, is less the absence of a rule than weak enforcement.

That makes Hamzat’s promise a test of delivery. Enforcement will depend on tenants reporting violations, agents being registered and the state having the capacity to act on complaints. Without that, the rule risks staying on paper, The state has also been considering reforms to its tenancy framework to address rent increases, agency practices and landlord-tenant disputes. However, the proposed 2025 amendments should not be presented as enacted law without confirmation of their passage and commencement.

What’s Being Said

On affordability, Hamzat said the government would complete ongoing housing projects and work to reduce the time needed to obtain property regularisation and title documents. He explained that delays in processing land documents can raise housing costs, adding that the state has completed automation of the process so residents can apply online.

He called for closer collaboration with private developers so projects are not concentrated in high-income areas. “As you develop a property, say in Ikoyi or VI, can you develop another one in Egodo? So those are part of the discussions that we will have so that as we are building for the rich, we’re also building for the poor, apart from what the government is doing to make sure that people actually have housing,” he said.

Referring to his manifesto, he said its “Everyday Dignity” component is meant to ensure residents are not burdened by rent to the point that their dignity is undermined. “People should not pay rent that demystifies their dignity. And what that means is we must work with landlords. We understand that we run a capitalist economy,” he said.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how the government moves from promise to enforcement, including how many agents are registered and how complaints on the online platform are handled. Tenants and landlords will be watching for any penalties or visible crackdowns, The housing and rent issue is likely to remain a campaign theme as the Lagos governorship race builds, with rival candidates expected to offer their own plans.

Bottom Line

Hamzat is promising to enforce a one-year advance rent limit that already exists in Lagos law, framing enforcement as the next chapter, but whether tenants see any relief will depend on how seriously the rule is policed.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says the state government plans to enforce the one-year rent payment