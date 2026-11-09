Ecobank adire Lagos targets 35,000 visitors, 150 brands

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

Key Points

· Ecobank Nigeria is targeting more than 35,000 visitors and 150 African brands for the December edition of its Adire Lagos festival

· The three-day event runs from December 11 to 13, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre in Lagos

· It will bring together fashion designers, artisans, textile merchants and other creative businesses

· This will be the first edition held during the end-of-year festive season, when Lagos draws returning Nigerians and tourists

· Attendance has grown from 2,000 in 2022 to more than 35,000 in June 2026

· Ecobank says its SME support goes beyond finance to include market access, visibility, payment solutions and partnerships

Main Story

Ecobank Nigeria is targeting more than 35,000 visitors and 150 African brands for the December edition of its Adire Lagos festival, as the bank seeks to expand market opportunities for small businesses and creative entrepreneurs. The three-day event is scheduled for December 11 to 13, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre in Lagos.

The festival will bring together fashion designers, artisans, textile merchants and other creative businesses, and will feature shopping, fashion, art, food, music and cultural experiences. Participating businesses will have opportunities to sell their products, attract customers and establish commercial relationships.

Ecobank said the December edition would be its first attempt to hold the festival during the end-of-year festive season, when Lagos attracts Nigerians returning from abroad, tourists and other visitors. Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, said the festival was designed to connect cultural expression with commercial opportunities. “Ecobank Adire Lagos has grown beyond being simply an exhibition. It is an SME and creative enterprise platform that connects culture with commerce, giving businesses visibility, access to customers and opportunities to grow,” she said.

The Issues

The festival’s growth shows rising appetite for African textiles, fashion and cultural products. Attendance rose from 2,000 in 2022 to 5,000 in 2023, 12,000 in 2024 and 25,000 in 2025, before exceeding 35,000 in June 2026, with exhibitor participation also increasing.

Timing the December edition for the festive season is a calculated bet. With diaspora Nigerians and tourists in Lagos and consumer spending at its peak, small businesses stand to gain sales, but the bank will need to manage larger crowds and meet a target that matches the June figure.

For small businesses, the challenge goes beyond access to funds. Many need customers, markets, digital and payment tools, and partnerships, which is the gap the bank says the festival is meant to fill. The visitor and brand figures are Ecobank’s own targets rather than confirmed outcomes.

What’s Being Said

Odu said the bank wants exhibitors to use the festival to showcase products, generate sales, build customer relationships and expand their reach, and that the December edition would link creative entrepreneurs with consumers during the festive period.

She said Ecobank’s support for small businesses extends beyond financing. “For us, supporting SMEs goes beyond providing finance. Businesses also need customers, markets, visibility, digital and payment solutions, knowledge and the right partnerships,” she said.

What’s Next

The festival opens on December 11 and runs for three days. Ecobank will invite members of the public, tourists, fashion enthusiasts, families and Nigerians returning home for the festive season, Attention will turn to whether the bank reaches its 35,000-visitor and 150-brand targets, and what sales and commercial relationships participating businesses report afterwards.

Bottom Line

Ecobank is taking Adire Lagos into the festive season to give creative entrepreneurs access to peak-season customers, betting that its fast-growing audience will carry over into December and deliver real sales for small businesses.