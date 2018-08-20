Quickteller rewards 195 customers in its Quickteller delight promo

Quickteller, the preferred portal for everyday payments in Nigeria, recently rewarded some of its esteemed customers at the Quickteller Delight promo draws held at the Interswitch Group head office in Lagos.

Quickteller Delight promo is a reward initiative deliberately designed to give back to customers who have consistently made essential payments via the Quickteller website and mobile app. Staying true to Quickteller’s value proposition of making everyday payments easy, a total of 195 customers emerged as winners in eight categories via transparent electronic draws in line with predefined eligibility criteria.

The eight promo categories were: electricity payments, cable TV subscriptions, fund transfers, toll payments, broadband internet payments, betting wallet funding, domestic flights payments and airtime recharge.

Prizes won were three-months DSTV premium subscription for 40 winners, three-months broadband internet subscription for 40 winners, N20,000 e-Tag credit for 20 winners and N50,000 cash prize for 20 winners. Other prizes were N80,000 domestic flight tickets for five winners, N10,000 betting credit for 40 winners, N19,200 electricity credit (post-paid and pre-paid) for 10 winners and N15,000 airtime value over three months for 20 winners.

Speaking at the draws, Group Head, Digital Payments (Product and Marketing Management) at Interswitch, Adetayo Teluwo stated that the promo is an expression of the company’s appreciation to the customers. He said: “Our business revolves around our customers and we fully understand they are the centre of our universe. We really cannot do much without their consistent trust and belief in our offerings by way of patronage and loyalty. We owe it to our extensive biller network to continue to grow their business volumes. Quickteller Delight is a commitment on our part to fulfil our ‘everyday payments made easy’ mandate”.

Maduabuchi Nnaji who won N50,000.00 in the promo said his excitement knew no bounds when he was contacted as one of the winners. “When I was making the transaction via Interswitch, I didn’t believe I was going to win. Thank you very much. I am very happy,” he said.

The draws were conducted in the presence of representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Customer Protection Council (CPC) and the media.

The Quickteller Delight promo ran from April 16 to July 31, 2018 and offered customers an opportunity to choose the category within which they wanted to be rewarded.

Quickteller, Nigeria’s leading consumer payments portal and one of the flagship payment brands of Interswitch, is a seamless, digital payments and commerce platform offering convenient access to an array of lifestyle services and utility payments via channels that matter to our diverse customers.