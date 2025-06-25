Air Peace Expands Fleet With Addition Of Embraer 190 Aircraft

Air Peace has taken delivery of its first Embraer 190 aircraft, marking a significant step in its fleet expansion and commitment to strengthening regional operations. A second aircraft of the same model is expected to arrive by July 2025.

The 118-seater jet, registered as 5N-CEF, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday. This is the first time the airline is incorporating the Embraer 190 into its fleet, which is aimed at enhancing connectivity across Nigeria and West Africa.

Speaking on the development, Air Peace spokesperson Osifo-Whiskey Efe described the acquisition as a strategic move to support the airline’s growing network.

“This aircraft type introduces greater operational efficiency, environmental friendliness, and passenger comfort. With its 2-2 seating configuration and spacious, quiet cabin, it’s an ideal fit for many of our routes,” he said.

Efe added that the aircraft allows the airline to connect more cities seamlessly and improve service to underserved destinations.

He reiterated the airline’s long-term vision of improving air travel access across Nigeria through sustained investments in modern, efficient aircraft.

“With over 30 aircraft in our fleet, Air Peace continues to lead the aviation sector in West Africa,” Efe said. “In May 2025, we achieved an average on-time performance of 85% across our domestic network, reflecting our reliability and dedication to quality service.”

Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand its operations further in the third quarter of 2025 with the launch of new domestic routes, increased regional coverage, and the introduction of additional international services—all anchored on its ongoing fleet growth.