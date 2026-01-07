PTAD Disburses N55.9 Billion In Monthly Pensions And Arrears For December

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has completed the disbursement of N55.9 billion to eligible retirees and Next-of-Kins under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS). This payment, released in December 2025, represents a major step in the agency’s efforts to clear long-standing financial obligations while ensuring the consistent delivery of monthly stipends.

According to a statement released by the Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Olugbenga Ajayi, the total figure is comprised of N13.41 billion for regular monthly pensions across all operational departments, including diaspora pensioners, and N42.5 billion specifically dedicated to clearing various pension arrears.

The arrears covered in this disbursement cycle include outstanding obligations arising from the N32,000 pension increment, as well as the 10.66 percent and 12.95 percent pension increments. Additionally, the funds addressed accrued gratuities and death benefits owed to eligible beneficiaries across the country.

A breakdown of the arrears payments shows that the Civil Service Pension Department received the largest share, with N16.36 billion paid to 71,643 pensioners. This was followed by the Defunct and Transferred Agencies Department, which received N15.06 billion for 24,995 pensioners, and the Parastatals Pension Department, which was allocated N7.80 billion for 25,718 beneficiaries.

Other departments also received significant funding during this period. The Tertiary Education and Health Department saw a disbursement of N2.37 billion to 28,245 pensioners, while the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department received N604.33 million for 8,606 retirees. The Police Pension Department recorded a payment of N5.88 million for five individuals, and an additional N289.10 million was paid out as gratuity and death benefits to the Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, stated that these payments reflect the federal government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of senior citizens under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She further reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to clearing the final remaining month of arrears still owed to the Parastatals and Tertiary Education departments. Odunaiya emphasized that PTAD will continue to implement initiatives aimed at improving the overall well-being of pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme while maintaining transparency in the disbursement process.