Domestic Air Travel Hits Three-Year Low As International Traffic Surges

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released data highlighting a growing disparity in the nation’s aviation sector, with domestic passenger numbers plunging to their lowest levels in three years. In contrast, international travel is experiencing a steady climb, buoyed by high-income demand and increased migration, even as local operators struggle under the weight of multiple taxes and skyrocketing operational costs.

According to FAAN’s latest statistics, domestic passenger traffic fell to 12.54 million in 2024, a significant drop from the 14.52 million recorded in 2022. This represents a 13.6% contraction in the domestic market over a three-year period, effectively losing nearly two million passengers. The decline has been steady, with numbers dropping 7.6% between 2022 and 2023, followed by a further 6.4% reduction in 2024.

Conversely, international passenger movements have grown by 15.5% since 2022. Traffic rose from 3.75 million passengers in 2022 to over 4.33 million by the end of 2024. Industry observers attribute this growth to sustained demand for overseas travel and Nigeria’s deeper integration into global networks, which has allowed international carriers to benefit from the high demand that local airlines currently lack the capacity to meet.

Aviation stakeholders warn that the shrinking domestic market is a direct result of the astronomical increase in flight costs and poor service delivery. Retired pilot Mohammed Badamosi noted that incessant flight delays and cancellations are pushing travelers toward road transportation. He argued that when airfares reach exorbitant levels and are coupled with airport inconveniences, passengers often find road travel a more reliable alternative for meeting appointments.

The current trend poses a serious threat to the survival of local airlines that rely almost exclusively on intra-national routes. While rising international traffic provides a boost to airport revenues, experts suggest that without policy interventions to address cost pressures and improve airline reliability, the domestic aviation industry may continue to lose its footing to the nation’s highway networks.