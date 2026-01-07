AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final Fixtures: Full Match Schedule, Dates, Times And Venues Confirmed

The final shape of the quarter-finals at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has emerged, with Algeria becoming the latest nation to secure passage into the tournament’s last eight following a dramatic Round of 16 triumph over DR Congo.

With that result, seven of the eight available quarter-final slots have now been filled, setting the stage for a high-stakes weekend of football across Morocco as the continent’s biggest international competition enters its decisive phase.

Algeria booked their place after edging past DR Congo in a tense encounter that required extra time to separate both sides. The North Africans eventually prevailed with a 1–0 victory at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, courtesy of a late intervention from substitute Anis Boulbina, who struck in the 119th minute to decide the contest.

That hard-fought win has set up a heavyweight quarter-final meeting against Nigeria, one of the tournament’s most in-form teams.

The Super Eagles confirmed their own place in the last eight on Monday night with an emphatic performance against Mozambique. Nigeria delivered a commanding 4–0 victory, with star striker Victor Osimhen netting twice in a dominant display that underlined their title ambitions. The result ensured Nigeria progressed with confidence ahead of their clash with Algeria.

Prior to Algeria’s qualification, several heavyweights had already sealed their places in the quarter-finals. Senegal, Mali, host nation Morocco, Cameroon, and Egypt all successfully navigated the Round of 16 to move one step closer to continental glory.

The final team to complete the quarter-final line-up was defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, who produced a convincing performance against Burkina Faso on Tuesday night in Marrakesh. The Elephants recorded a comprehensive 3–0 victory, reinforcing their status as strong contenders to retain their AFCON crown.

Goals from Amad Diallo in the 20th minute and Yan Diomandé shortly after the half-hour mark gave Côte d’Ivoire firm control of the contest, before Bamba Touré added a late third goal in the 87th minute to seal a polished and authoritative win.

That result has set up a blockbuster quarter-final showdown between Côte d’Ivoire and Egypt, a fixture that pits the reigning champions against Africa’s most successful nation. The highly anticipated encounter will take place in Agadir on Saturday, with both sides eyeing a place in the semi-finals.

Teams Qualified for AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals

The following nations have officially secured their spots in the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025:

Senegal

Mali

Morocco

Cameroon

Egypt

Nigeria

Algeria

Côte d’Ivoire

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the quarter-final matches will be played across Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, at four venues in Morocco.

Mali vs Senegal

Date: Friday, January 9

Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier

Kick-off: 5:00pm WAT

Cameroon vs Morocco

Date: Friday, January 9

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Kick-off: 9:00pm WAT

Egypt vs Côte d’Ivoire

Date: Saturday, January 10

Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir

Kick-off: 8:00pm WAT

Nigeria vs Algeria

Date: Saturday, January 10

Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Brahim

Kick-off: 5:00pm WAT

With the quarter-final stage now fully mapped out, attention shifts to what promises to be an intense and drama-filled weekend, as Africa’s top footballing nations battle for a place in the final four of the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.