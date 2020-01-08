PTAD Pays 11,331 NITEL/Mtel Pensioners N842.8 million Arrears

No less than 11,331 pensioners have been paid N842.8 million by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). The one-month pension arrears was reportedly paid to the pensioners of the defunct NITEL/Mtel in December 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme.

According to Ejikeme, the payment was part of the commitment of the Federal Government to reduce inherited pension liabilities, assuring pensioners that their welfare remains a priority to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

The PTAD secretary made known that the Directorate had made its mandate clear before the commencement of the exercise. The NITEL/MTEL verification exercise, which started in February 2018, was for the purpose of verifying and enrolling eligible pensioners for the purpose of payment of monthly pension. This, she said is in line with the provisions of the Pension Reform Act (2014).

“This was what the Directorate did in the cases of Delta Steel Company (DSC), Nigeria Reinsurance, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), NICON Insurance and Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) civilians.

“The pensioners who have served the country meritoriously in their various capacities deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. This is why PTAD staff and management will continue to work towards ensuring that the pensioners receive their pension entitlements as and when due,” Ejikeme said, as reported by The Nation.

Speaking further, Ejikeme expressed the pleasure in the completion of the Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise across the country and praised the staff for their hard work and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities during this time. She concluded by assuring them that she would, among other things, be guided by passion, transparency, accountability and drive which are the core values of the Directorate.

About PTAD: Empowered by Section 30, Sub Section (2a) of the Amended Pension Reform Act, 2004, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) was established to address the numerous pensioners’ complaints. These complaints or issues include non-payment of monthly pension, short payment of pension and gratuity, removal of name on pension payment voucher, non-payment of harmonized pension arrears, irregular payment of federal pensions and non-receipt of pension after retirement to name a few.

Source: Nairametrics