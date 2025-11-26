CDCFIB 2025 Recruitment: Over 200,000 Applicants Fail Final Computer-Based Test

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has disclosed that 221,996 applicants failed the final phase of its 2025 recruitment exercise—an online computer-based test (CBT)—despite completing earlier screening stages.

The recruitment drive covers four federal paramilitary agencies: the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to figures released by the Board, more than 1.8 million applicants submitted entries between 14 July and 11 August 2025. Of these, 1,120,491 applications were deemed complete and progressed through the recruitment stages. The Board also recorded 432,935 incomplete submissions and disqualified 360,923 applications for various infractions.

The NIS accounted for the highest volume of submissions with 703,499 applications, followed by the NSCDC with 482,198. Other agencies recorded the following figures:

Nigerian Correctional Service: 406,491

Federal Fire Service: 165,212

CDCFIB Secretariat: 116,122

CBT Results and Candidate Performance

The nationwide online CBT, held between 12 and 19 November 2025, marked the third stage of the recruitment process. CDCFIB reported that 71.8% of shortlisted candidates sat for the examination, while 18.5% failed to appear. An additional 5.4% were flagged for violations during the test.

Performance data shows that most candidates scored between 61 and 80 points. The full breakdown is as follows:

0–40: 221,996 candidates

41–60: 229,155 candidates

61–80: 278,543 candidates

81–100: 142,697 candidates

State-by-State Participation

The Board noted strong national participation, with applications received from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Kogi, Kaduna, and Benue topped the list with the highest number of applicants, while Bayelsa, Rivers, and Lagos recorded the lowest.

Top 10 states with the highest applications:

Kogi – 116,378

Kaduna – 114,797

Benue – 110,776

Kano – 89,501

Niger – 78,916

Katsina – 77,598

Nasarawa – 75,995

Adamawa – 75,753

Oyo – 68,489

Plateau – 67,365

States with the lowest applications:

Bayelsa – 11,683

Rivers – 14,337

Lagos – 22,244

Ebonyi – 28,616

Delta – 29,316

FCT – 30,347

Ekiti – 31,154

Cross River – 31,742

Sokoto – 32,254

Edo – 32,363

Eligibility Standards

The 2025 recruitment exercise targeted Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 who meet specific physical, educational, and character requirements. Applicants were expected to possess at least five SSCE credits, maintain clean criminal records, and demonstrate sound physical and mental fitness. Higher qualifications in fields such as law, engineering, medicine, and technical disciplines were considered an added advantage.