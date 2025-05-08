PSG Overcome Arsenal To Book Champions League Final Showdown With Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain have advanced to the UEFA Champions League final after defeating Arsenal 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, securing a 3-1 aggregate triumph in the semi-final encounter.

With a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg, the Ligue 1 champions extended their lead in the 27th minute when Fabián Ruiz struck a fierce shot past Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Raya.

The Parisians doubled their tally in the 72nd minute as Achraf Hakimi capped off a fluid team move to make it 2-0.

Arsenal responded quickly, pulling a goal back in the 76th minute through Bukayo Saka, who capitalized on a defensive error to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma and reduce the deficit.

Despite mounting late pressure, Mikel Arteta’s side failed to find an equalizer, allowing PSG to progress to the final. In the other semi-final clash, Inter Milan edged past Barcelona in a thrilling match that concluded 4-3 after extra time, sealing a dramatic 7-6 aggregate victory.

Davide Frattesi netted the decisive goal in the 99th minute, while goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced a series of critical saves to maintain Inter’s narrow lead.

The highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final is scheduled for May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Paris Saint-Germain will meet Inter Milan in a battle for European supremacy.