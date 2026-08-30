“Properties of the Gods” sets Sept. 4 release, honours Onyeka Onwenu

Key points

“Properties of the Gods” will be released in cinemas on Sept. 4 in honour of late singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu.

Producers have designated the release date as “Onyeka Onwenu Day” and scheduled a night of tributes for Sept. 3.

The film explores the Osu caste system in Igbo society and seeks to deepen discussions around discrimination and cultural change.

Main story

The Nollywood film “Properties of the Gods” will debut in cinemas on Sept. 4, with its producers dedicating the release to late Nigerian music legend and actress Onyeka Onwenu, who featured in the movie.

Producer Joseph Okechukwu said the release would be accompanied by activities in honour of Onwenu and actress Cynthia Okereke, another cast member who died.

According to him, Sept. 4 has been designated as “Onyeka Onwenu Day”, while a night of tributes for the late singer and actress will hold on Sept. 3.

The producers also plan to visit traditional rulers in the South-East and pay condolence visits to the families of the deceased artistes.

Okechukwu said the decision followed the earlier suspension of the film’s planned premiere after the deaths of Onwenu and Okereke.

He explained that proceeding with a major premiere while members of the cast and the families of the deceased were mourning would have been inappropriate.

The producer said money originally set aside for the premiere would instead support condolence visits to the families of the two artistes.

Beyond commemorating the deceased cast members, Okechukwu said the film was part of his continuing campaign against the Osu caste system in Igboland.

He described the practice as a source of discrimination and stigma and said the movie was intended to contribute to efforts to change perceptions surrounding it.

According to him, the film does not seek to provide a complete solution to the issue but is intended to keep the conversation going.

Okechukwu expressed optimism that the production would contribute to changing attitudes, while acknowledging that deeply rooted cultural practices could not be eliminated immediately.

“Properties of the Gods” was directed by Uzodinma Okpechi and Okey Oku and features Pete Edochie, Joseph Okechukwu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Maria Benjamin, Zack Orji, Hilda Dokubo, Elvina Ibru, Linc Edochie, Jennifer Eliogu, Obi Okoli and Ofia Mbaka.

Onwenu appears in the film in one of her final screen performances.

The issues

The film centres on the long-standing Osu caste system in Igbo society and the discrimination and stigma associated with the practice.

Its producers are using the movie to contribute to discussions around the practice and encourage changes in perceptions, while also dedicating its theatrical release to two deceased members of its cast.

What’s being said

“I am dedicating the release of this movie in the theatres to Onyeka Onwenu.” — Joseph Okechukwu, Producer

“Two artists who featured in this movie are dead.” — Joseph Okechukwu, Producer

“We will then visit the family of Cynthia Okereke in Enugu, then sum it up with having a very fantastic condolence visit paid to Onyeka Onwenu’s family.” — Joseph Okechukwu, Producer

“This movie does not answer all the questions that arise from the Osu caste system; it only forms a part of the conversation. It’s an ongoing conversation.” — Joseph Okechukwu, Producer

What’s next

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on Sept. 4, which producers have designated as “Onyeka Onwenu Day”.

A night of tributes for Onwenu is scheduled for Sept. 3, while condolence visits to the families of Cynthia Okereke and Onyeka Onwenu are also planned.

Bottom line

“Properties of the Gods” will combine its theatrical release with a tribute to Onyeka Onwenu while using the film’s story to continue the conversation around the Osu caste system and its impact on Igbo society.