Nigerian Navy inaugurates three solar-powered boreholes in Kano

Key points

Nigerian Navy inaugurates three solar-powered boreholes in Gaya, Kano.

Projects provide 52,000-litre water storage capacity in each location.

Navy urges residents and local authorities to protect and maintain the facilities.

Main story

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned three solar-powered boreholes in Gaya town, Kano State, as part of efforts to improve access to potable water and strengthen its engagement with host communities.

The facilities, located in Gaya UMC, Kofar Gabari and Alawa communities, were provided through the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects Scheme.

The scheme was established in honour of Rear Adm. Aliyu Ahmad-Gaya (rtd.), who hails from the area.

Representing the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, at the commissioning, the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Rear Adm. Pakiribo Anabraba, said each facility comprised an 11-metre water tower, a 52,000-litre storage tank, control room and guard room.

Abbas said the intervention reflected the Navy’s broader understanding of national security, which, beyond protecting the country’s maritime interests, also involved supporting conditions that enable communities to live safely and productively.

He said reliable access to water would have benefits for public health, sanitation, education and household activities.

The Chief of Naval Staff commended Ahmad-Gaya for identifying the water needs of his community and facilitating the intervention through the Navy’s special projects scheme.

He also reaffirmed the service’s commitment to civil-military cooperation and initiatives capable of contributing to national development.

Ahmad-Gaya, who spoke earlier, said the projects were intended to ease the difficulties residents faced in obtaining water for their daily needs.

He said the intervention was also designed to strengthen trust between the military and the communities it serves, noting that security depended partly on cooperation between the armed forces and civilians.

The former naval officer said the use of solar power would reduce the projects’ dependence on electricity and help keep their running costs relatively low.

He consequently called on the Gaya Local Government Council and residents to protect the facilities from vandalism and ensure that they were properly maintained.

The Emir of Gaya, Dr Aliyu Abdulkadir, represented by the Dan Galadiman Gaya, Alhaji Abdullahi Nayaya, also commended the intervention.

Abdulkadir said the projects would make a significant difference in communities where residents had struggled to obtain hygienic water.

He described Ahmad-Gaya as a “son of the soil” and thanked him for supporting the communities through the intervention.

The issues

The intervention addresses access to potable water in communities facing difficulties obtaining hygienic water. It also highlights the role of civil-military cooperation in supporting basic community needs and development.

The solar-powered design is expected to reduce reliance on electricity and keep the facilities relatively inexpensive to operate.

What’s being said

“National security also stands when communities are empowered, basic needs are addressed and citizens are given the opportunity to live in safe, healthy and productive environments.” — Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff

“The provision of safe and reliable water is fundamental to human wellbeing and socio-economic development.” — Vice Adm. Idi Abbas

“When the military is able to positively impact the lives of citizens, it creates an atmosphere of goodwill, confidence and partnership.” — Rear Adm. Aliyu Ahmad-Gaya (rtd.)

What’s next

The Gaya Local Government Council and residents are expected to take ownership of the facilities, protect them from vandalism and ensure their proper maintenance.

Bottom line

The three solar-powered boreholes are intended to improve access to potable water in Gaya while strengthening civil-military cooperation and supporting community wellbeing.