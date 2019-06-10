Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Resumes As Justice Garba Assumes Chairmanship

Presiding justice of the Lagos Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Garba, has been appointed to replace Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa as the Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Garba, who appeared on the five-man panel on Monday, replaces the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who stepped down following a petition from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Bulkachuwa had last month recused herself from participating in adjudicating petitions challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku and his party, PDP had requested that Bulkachuwa withdraws from the petition tribunal due to her relationship with an All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator-elect from Bauchi State.

However, the PDP made the latest disclosure, adding that the tribunal session was ongoing.

In a tweet, PDP wrote: “Justice Mohammed Garba has been appointed to replace Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa as the chairman of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Until his appointment, Justice Mohammed Garba was the presiding Judge of the Lagos State Division of the Court of Appeal.

“The Tribunal is currently in session.”