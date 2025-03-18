President Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency In Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the ongoing political crisis. The announcement was made in a national broadcast on Tuesday, where he explained that invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was necessary to restore order. The emergency declaration takes effect from March 18.

As a result of this move, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been suspended for an initial period of six months. In their place, Tinubu has appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the state’s Administrator.

The President clarified that this measure does not affect the judiciary, which will continue its constitutional functions. The Administrator will not introduce new laws but may issue regulations, which must be approved by the Federal Executive Council before being enacted by the President.

Tinubu emphasized that this decision, which has been officially published in the Federal Gazette and forwarded to the National Assembly, is aimed at restoring peace and ensuring governance in Rivers State. He urged all political actors to uphold constitutional principles and work towards the stability of both the state and the nation.