Why I Declared A State Of Emergency In Rivers State – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has justified his decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the prolonged political crisis and its negative impact on democracy, security, and citizens’ welfare.

In a national address on Tuesday, Tinubu expressed deep concern over the crisis, stating that despite his hopes for a peaceful resolution, the situation has only worsened.

“With the crisis persisting, democratic governance— which we have all fought for— cannot function effectively for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He noted that the state had been at a standstill since the crisis began, depriving residents of the dividends of democracy. Tinubu pointed out that Governor Fubara demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 13, 2023, yet failed to rebuild it over 14 months later.

The President revealed that he had personally intervened in the dispute, but his efforts were ignored. Similarly, interventions by prominent Nigerians and patriotic groups failed to resolve the matter.

On February 28, the Supreme Court ruled on several appeals related to the Rivers crisis. The judgment condemned unconstitutional actions by the governor, stating that “a government cannot exist without all three arms functioning,” and labeling the governor’s move to sideline the legislature as dictatorial.

Tinubu noted that the Supreme Court confirmed that 27 lawmakers who allegedly defected from the ruling party remained legitimate members of the House of Assembly. Despite the court’s orders to restore legislative democracy, the Rivers government has failed to facilitate the passing of an Appropriation Bill, further paralyzing governance.

Adding to the chaos, Tinubu highlighted security threats from militants who have vowed to attack perceived opponents of the governor. He accused Fubara of failing to disown these militants, thus worsening tensions.

Recent security reports also indicated a surge in vandalism, particularly of oil pipelines, with the governor taking no steps to address the destruction. Tinubu reassured the public that security forces had been directed to protect lives and critical infrastructure.

The President concluded that allowing the crisis to continue unchecked would be irresponsible. He stressed that his decision to declare an emergency aligns with constitutional provisions aimed at restoring order in Rivers State.