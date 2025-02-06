President Tinubu Announces Leadership Overhaul In Federal Universities, Appoints New Heads

President Bola Tinubu implements significant leadership changes across several federal universities, including renaming the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University. The announcement is made in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President.

These changes, effective immediately, involve the dissolution of governing councils and the removal of key university administrators.

Among the changes, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi is relieved of her duties as Vice-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University. She is replaced by Professor Lar Patricia Manko, who assumes the role of Acting Vice-Chancellor for six months, though she is not eligible for permanent appointment.

At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu is dismissed from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor ahead of the conclusion of his tenure on February 14. Professor Oguejiofu T. Ujam takes over for a six-month term, without eligibility for a permanent role.

The leadership overhaul also includes changes to the positions of Pro-Chancellors at various institutions. Senator Lanre Tejuoso, former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, is appointed Pro-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, replacing his predecessor, Senator Joy Emordi, who now takes on the role at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Other key appointments include:

Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as Pro-Chancellor of UNN, replacing Gen. Ike Nwachukwu , reassigned to the University of Uyo.

as Pro-Chancellor of UNN, replacing , reassigned to the University of Uyo. Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, succeeding Ojo.

as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, succeeding Ojo. Senator Sani Stores is appointed Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, taking over from Senator Emordi.

is appointed Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, taking over from Senator Emordi. Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a council member at UNN, is appointed Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

These appointments are part of President Tinubu’s broader vision to improve governance and academic excellence in Nigeria’s universities. According to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the changes reflect the President’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s higher education system with strong leadership and accountability.

While the restructuring garners praise from some education stakeholders as a necessary step toward fresh leadership, others raise concerns over the abrupt nature of the changes and the exclusion of acting Vice-Chancellors from permanent positions.

With Nigeria’s universities grappling with challenges such as underfunding, strikes, and governance issues, the changes signal a more aggressive approach by the Tinubu administration toward addressing these concerns. However, the long-term impact of these adjustments remains uncertain.