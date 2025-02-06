Step-by-Step Guide To Registering For JAMB 2025/2026

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially opened registration for the 2025/2026 academic session. Registration began on Monday, February 3, 2025, and all candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education must complete this process correctly to avoid any mistakes that could affect their chances of sitting for the exam.

To help you navigate this process smoothly, we have broken down each step in a simple and easy-to-follow manner.

Step-by-Step Process to Register for JAMB 2025/2026

Before you start your JAMB registration, ensure you have your National Identification Number (NIN), which is a compulsory requirement. If you don’t have one yet, visit any National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office to register for your NIN.

Step 1: Create Your JAMB Profile

Go to the official JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng. Click on the registration portal and select Create Profile. Provide your NIN, a valid email address, and your phone number. After submitting your details, you will receive a confirmation code via SMS and email. Enter the code on the website to verify your profile.

Step 2: Purchase Your JAMB ePIN

After creating your profile, the next step is to buy your JAMB ePIN, which costs ₦3,500. You can purchase it through any of the following methods:

Banks: Zenith Bank, First Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, etc.

Zenith Bank, First Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, etc. Post Offices: Visit any Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) office.

Visit any Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) office. Online Payment Platforms: Paga, Remita, Interswitch.

Paga, Remita, Interswitch. USSD Codes: Dial *737#, *770#, or *5656# on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Visit a JAMB-Accredited CBT Centre

After purchasing your ePIN, go to any JAMB-approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre to complete your registration.

Carry the following documents:

Your JAMB ePIN

Your NIN slip

Your O’Level results (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE)

A passport photograph

Any other required documents

At the CBT centre, you will:

Fill out the registration form and provide personal details. Select your preferred exam date and centre. Complete biometric verification (fingerprint capture and photograph). Collect your registration slip, which contains your details and exam schedule. Receive a JAMB CD that includes the syllabus and e-brochure to guide your studies.

Where to Buy Your JAMB ePIN for 2025/2026

JAMB ePINs are available from the following authorized outlets:

Registration Period: January 31, 2025 – February 26, 2025

January 31, 2025 – February 26, 2025 UTME Exam Dates: April 18, 2025 – April 28, 2025

April 18, 2025 – April 28, 2025 Direct Entry (DE) Registration: January 31, 2025 – February 26, 2025

JAMB Registration Fees

UTME Registration: ₦5,200 (₦3,500 for ePIN, ₦700 for registration, ₦1,500 for the exam)

₦5,200 (₦3,500 for ePIN, ₦700 for registration, ₦1,500 for the exam) Mock UTME (Optional): Additional ₦1,500 (Total fee: ₦6,700 if you take the mock exam)

Key Tips for a Successful JAMB Registration and Exam