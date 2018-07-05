President Buhari Plans to Overhaul Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday hinted that his administration will soon embark on the re-organisation of the judiciary in a bid to ensure effective fight against corruption in the country.

President Buhari who stated this at a joint press conference with the visiting Namibian leader, Mr Hage Geingob, after closed door session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also lamented that it was difficult to fight corruption under democracy, unlike in military era that does not require bureaucracy.

He disclosed that his administration plans to dedicate some judges to deal with corruption cases where all those found wanting in their dealings will be prosecuted.

According to him “So we are willing but it’s very difficult under this multi-party democracy system We are getting the cooperation of countries. We are trying to sell the assets wherever we found them and bring the money into the Nigerian treasury. This is all “I can say at this stage because we are reorganizing the judiciary.

“We are going to dedicate some judges to deal with corruption cases and try to put forward and prosecute all those that investigations proved that they have question s to answer. So that is what I’m telling you that we haven’t given up; we are doing our best and we will recover as much as humanly possible.”

Also speaking, President Geingob thanked Nigerian government for his support and assistance to Namibia via the deployment of Nigerian volunteers under the Technical Aid Corps.

He said that he was in Nigeria to pay his last respect to late Prof. Adebayo Adedeji, one time Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission of Africa whom he described as his mentor.

President Geingob congratulated the Nigerian leader for his efforts in dealing with corruption in Nigeria and beyond and lamented that corruption in Africa was becoming a serious case and that strong people like Buhari were needed to tackle the social ill.

He noted that President Buhari had taken steps towards fighting corruption in Nigeria worthy of emulation by his country.

He said, “He (Buhari) is taking steps that will encourage all of us. I declared war against poverty and corruption. I declared my assets publicly. I therefore emulate my brother here.”