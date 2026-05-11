FG unveils regional development policy to address inequality, infrastructure gaps

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government says the National Regional Development Policy (NRDP) 2026–2030 is aimed at addressing regional disparities and developmental imbalances across Nigeria.

The policy focuses on inclusive growth, infrastructure development, climate adaptation, and improved coordination among regions and institutions.

Stakeholders, including the United Nations Development Programme and South East Development Commission, have expressed support for the initiative.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling persistent regional inequalities and developmental gaps through the proposed National Regional Development Policy (NRDP) 2026–2030 framework.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Mary Ogbe, disclosed this on Monday during the Regional Technical Validation Workshop for the NRDP 2026–2030 held in Enugu.

Ogbe described the workshop as an important platform for stakeholders to reflect on and validate the draft policy document, which she said represents the aspirations of millions of Nigerians across the country’s geopolitical zones.

According to her, Nigeria’s development landscape has long been characterised by structural disparities in infrastructure, access to economic opportunities, human capital development, and quality public services across different states and regions.

“These disparities are not merely statistical observations; they are realities that affect the dignity, livelihoods, and futures of our citizens,” she said.

Ogbe explained that the National Regional Development Policy 2026–2030 was designed as a strategic response to these long-standing challenges.

“The policy is a blueprint designed to promote balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development across all regions of our federation.

“It sets out clear pillars, enabling frameworks, financing mechanisms, and institutional coordination structures that, if faithfully implemented, will transform the trajectory of development across Nigeria,” she stated.

The permanent secretary added that the draft policy document was developed through extensive consultations involving state governments, technical agencies, regional development institutions, civil society organisations, development partners, and subject matter experts.

She particularly acknowledged the contributions of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), noting that the process was highly inclusive and evidence-based.

Ogbe expressed optimism that the policy would be fully validated and operationalised before the end of the year.

Speaking at the event, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Elsie Attafuah, said the organisation provided technical expertise in drafting the policy.

Represented by UNDP Technical Adviser Matthew Alao, Attafuah reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development aspirations.

“UNDP will continue to support government ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure the upliftment of human capital, infrastructure, and coordinated sustainable development,” she said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye, commended the ministry and technical team for producing what he described as an evidence-based and forward-looking policy document.

Represented by the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at SEDC, Stanley Ohajuruka, Okoye identified key aspects of the policy that align with the South-East region’s development priorities.

He highlighted the emphasis on regional growth corridors, particularly the commercial and industrial axis linking Aba, Onitsha, and Enugu.

“We must ensure that transport, energy, and digital infrastructure investments are sequenced to reinforce this corridor,” he said.

Okoye also stressed the importance of climate adaptation measures within the policy framework, especially regarding erosion control and watershed management in the South-East region.

“Erosion control and watershed management are not environmental niceties for the South East; they are existential,” he said.

He further praised the policy’s emphasis on data-driven implementation and measurable outcomes.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria continues to face significant regional disparities in infrastructure development, access to quality education and healthcare, economic opportunities, and public services.

Many regions, particularly rural and underserved communities, struggle with inadequate transportation networks, poor electricity supply, unemployment, environmental degradation, and weak institutional coordination.

Experts say climate-related challenges such as erosion, flooding, desertification, and environmental pollution have also deepened developmental inequalities in several parts of the country.

Stakeholders have repeatedly stressed the need for coordinated regional planning, evidence-based policymaking, and sustainable financing mechanisms to bridge these gaps.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Government officials say the NRDP 2026–2030 is intended to serve as a comprehensive framework for achieving balanced and inclusive development nationwide.

Development partners and regional institutions have also welcomed the initiative, describing it as a critical step toward improving infrastructure, human capital development, and economic integration across Nigeria’s regions.

Stakeholders further emphasised the importance of effective implementation, transparency, and intergovernmental collaboration to ensure the policy delivers measurable results.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is expected to complete the validation process for the NRDP 2026–2030 before moving toward full implementation.

Regional development agencies, state governments, and international development partners are also likely to intensify collaboration on infrastructure financing, climate adaptation, and economic development initiatives.

Experts say successful implementation of the policy could shape Nigeria’s long-term development planning and strengthen efforts to reduce regional inequalities.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government’s proposed National Regional Development Policy 2026–2030 represents a renewed effort to address longstanding developmental imbalances across Nigeria. Stakeholders say the success of the initiative will depend largely on sustained political commitment, effective implementation, and strong collaboration among government institutions, development partners, and regional stakeholders.