Nigerian musicians embrace AI tools to cut costs, expand creativity

KEY POINTS

Nigerian musicians are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence tools to produce music, reduce studio costs, and simplify creative processes.

AI-powered platforms such as Suno AI, AIVA, and Boomy are reshaping music production workflows.

Industry stakeholders are calling for clearer regulations on AI-generated music, ownership rights, and royalty structures in Nigeria.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian musicians are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence technologies to produce music and lower production costs, as AI tools continue to transform creative workflows across the country’s entertainment industry.

Industry experts say artistes are now using AI-powered platforms such as Suno AI, AIVA, and Boomy to generate beats, compose melodies, and develop song structures — tasks that traditionally required expensive studio sessions, producers, and large technical teams.

The growing adoption of AI is also creating opportunities for emerging artistes who previously struggled with the high costs associated with music production and studio access.

Among the platforms entering the African market is Korin AI, a Nigerian-founded platform designed to generate music in Nigerian and other African languages.

Founder of Korin AI, Olajide-Philips, said the platform was developed to address accessibility challenges facing many upcoming artistes across Africa.

“About 75 per cent of upcoming artists in Africa simply can’t afford top studios,” he said.

“You can be very talented, but if your production quality is low, people won’t listen. Why can’t we have a virtual African studio that anyone can access?” he added.

Olajide-Philips explained that AI technology was not intended to replace human creativity but rather to lower entry barriers for talented artistes with limited financial resources.

“AI has come to stay, and there is nothing that is going to change that. AI is not taking anybody’s job, but the job of those who are afraid of AI will be taken by those trained to use these tools,” he said.

Nigerian artiste Ayo Jay has also reportedly experimented with AI software to blend traditional African sounds with contemporary music styles, highlighting the technology’s potential for preserving cultural identity while encouraging innovation.

Beyond music production, AI tools are increasingly being used by Nigerian content creators for video editing, graphics design, scheduling, and digital content management as internet penetration continues to rise across the country.

According to reports, more than 107 million Nigerians are currently connected online, further expanding the digital ecosystem supporting entertainment and content creation industries.

A Lagos-based music technology consultant, Emeka Okafor, said the industry was approaching a major technological turning point.

“The artistes who will dominate the next decade are those learning to work with AI now, not against it.

“In Nigeria, where studio access has always been a bottleneck, AI is the most democratising force the music industry has ever seen,” Okafor said.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are urging the Nigerian Copyright Commission to develop comprehensive guidelines governing AI-generated music, ownership rights, copyright protection, and royalty distribution frameworks.

THE ISSUES

The increasing use of AI in music production is reshaping Nigeria’s entertainment industry by reducing production costs and improving access to creative tools for independent artistes.

However, experts warn that the rapid growth of AI-generated content raises concerns over copyright ownership, originality, intellectual property rights, and fair compensation for human creators.

There are also fears that overreliance on AI-generated music could affect artistic authenticity and reduce demand for traditional studio professionals if regulatory frameworks are not properly developed.

At the same time, advocates argue that AI can democratise music production, particularly in developing countries where access to expensive equipment and professional studios remains limited.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Industry players say AI technology is helping to level the playing field for emerging Nigerian artistes by providing affordable access to music production tools.

Technology experts also believe AI could accelerate the global reach of Afrobeat and African music by enabling faster content production and experimentation with diverse sounds and languages.

Stakeholders, however, stress the need for clear legal frameworks to protect creators and define ownership rights for AI-assisted works.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nigerian entertainment industry is expected to witness wider adoption of AI-powered creative tools as digital technology becomes more integrated into music production and content creation.

Regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Copyright Commission, may also face increasing pressure to establish policies guiding AI-generated works and royalty systems.

Industry observers predict that future success in music production will increasingly depend on how effectively artistes combine human creativity with emerging AI technologies.

BOTTOM LINE

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming Nigeria’s music industry by making production more accessible, affordable, and technologically driven. While the technology presents new opportunities for creativity and global expansion, stakeholders say balancing innovation with copyright protection and artistic authenticity will be critical to the industry’s future growth.