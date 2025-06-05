Premier League Kicks Off 2025/26 Season, Fixture List To Drop June 18

The Premier League has officially entered the 2025/26 campaign following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 4. The event marked the administrative handover from the previous season, officially ushering in a new chapter in England’s top-flight football.

All 20 participating clubs — including newly promoted teams Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland — have now been formally incorporated into the Premier League structure.

“The transition from the 2024/25 season to the 2025/26 season has been formally completed,” the League announced via an official statement published on its website. This announcement signified the ceremonial beginning of the new footballing year.

Promotion and Relegation Finalised

Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland have officially secured their Premier League membership with the issuance of share certificates — a legal formality that confirms their promotion status.

As part of this process, each of the three clubs has been entered into the League’s official share register and presented with a framed certificate symbolising their elite status.

“New share certificates for the promoted clubs have been duly signed by the Premier League directors and the company secretary,” the League stated. “In compliance with company law, the trio has been officially added to the share register.”

Meanwhile, clubs relegated to the Championship — Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton — have returned their Premier League share certificates, effectively ending their current tenure in the division.

“The relegated clubs have handed back their share certificates, and the Premier League Board has approved the cancellation of these documents,” the League added in its statement.

Fixture Announcement Incoming

With the roster of 20 clubs now complete, anticipation shifts to the eagerly awaited fixture announcement. The Premier League has confirmed that the full schedule for the 2025/26 season will be released on Wednesday, June 18, at 09:00 BST.

This schedule drop comes well in advance of the season’s opening weekend, which kicks off on Saturday, August 16.

“All participating clubs can now look forward to discovering their fixtures at 09:00 BST on Wednesday, June 18,” the League noted.

In preparation, the Premier League’s official table has been reset and currently lists all clubs alphabetically. Additionally, the League’s social media platforms have begun following the verified accounts of the promoted clubs, signaling their full integration into the top tier.

“The League table has been refreshed, and the official social channels now follow Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland,” the statement confirmed.

What Lies Ahead

With the new season now officially in motion, clubs are accelerating their pre-season preparations. Several teams have already released details of their summer plans, including international friendlies and pre-season training camps.

“June 4 marks the official start of the new Premier League season, with Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland now part of the elite club,” the League reiterated.

As the footballing world counts down to August, fans can expect a new wave of storylines — from debut campaigns and returning rivalries to dramatic title chases and relegation battles. The stage is set for another exhilarating season of Premier League action.